New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
Get ready for a compelling clash between New Mexico State and Louisiana Tech in Week 9 of college football. Key players, shifting odds, and emerging trends make this a game to watch.
By Reed Wallach
Conference USA play takes center stage on Tuesday night as New Mexico State hits the road to face Louisiana Tech.
The Aggies have been sparked by dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia and are interested in making a second straight bowl game while Louisiana Tech is fresh off a bye week in hopes of making a second half of the season surge.
Here are the odds and our betting break down for this Conference USA showdown:
New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- New Mexico State is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- New Mexico State is 3-1 ATS on the road this season
- Louisiana Tech is 3-5 ATS this season
- New Mexico State has gone UNDER in every game as an underdog this season (3)
New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- New Mexico State Record: 5-3
- Louisiana Tech Record: 3-5
New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech Key Players to Watch
New Mexico State
Diego Pavia: The Aggies quarterback has been a machine this season, combining for north of 2,300 yards with 20 total touchdowns. Last week against UTEP, he completed 60% of his passes for 186 yards but added four total touchdowns.
Louisiana Tech
Smoke Harris: While the Bulldogs have gone between Hank Bachmeier and backup Jack Turner, Harris has been the consistent part of this offense. Fresh off 11 catches for 129 yards two weeks ago ahead of the bye week, Harris will look to tee off on an Aggies defense that is outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass.
New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction and Pick
The Aggies have emerged as the second best team in Conference USA. The offense has proven to be able to succeed on the ground and through the air. The team is 18th in EPA/Play and is third in offensive line yards. While Pavia has been able to make a ton of plays, the offensive line is a key catalyst with its ability to get a push up front.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech has struggled to limit explosive plays all season, ranking outside the top 100 nationally limiting chunk run and pass plays. NMSU should be able to flip the field often in this game with the edge at quarterback.
Meanwhile, New Mexico State's defense has struggled against the pass this season, but the defensive line is aggressive with 49 tackles for loss, the 21st highest mark in the country. La. Tech's offensive line has been a weak part all season long, ranking 114th in line yards and allowing 49 tackles for loss, good for 99th in the nation. If the Aggies are able to put the Bulldogs in third and long, the team can thrive. On the year, La. Tech is 115th in third down conversion percentage (32%).
Yes, Louisiana Tech has a rest advantage, but the Aggies are the better team and I'll trust Pavia to get a road cover.
