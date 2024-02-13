New Mexico vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Can Wolfpack Exact Revenge vs. Lobos?)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for New Mexico vs. Nevada on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
By Reed Wallach
New Mexico, once seen as the runaway Mountain West favorites, have faced some adversity of late, losing two of three at home and now the team hits the road to face a surging Nevada team.
The Wolfpack are off a resounding home win against San Diego State, but now face a Lobos team that throttled Nevada at 'The Pit' last month, 89-55. Can Steve Alford's bunch respond and get a home win to solidify its standing as an NCAA Tournament team?
Here's my best bet for the late game out West on Tuesday.
New Mexico vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total
Nevada vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- New Mexico is 16-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Nevada is 15-8 ATS this season
- New Mexico is 0-2 ATS as an underdog
- Nevada is 8-5 ATS at home
- Nevada has gone UNDER in 15 of 23 games
New Mexico vs. Nevada How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 13th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- New Mexico Record: 19-5
- Nevada Record: 19-5
New Mexico vs. Nevada Key Players to Watch
New Mexico
Jaelen House: The explosive one of the three-headed Lobos backcourt, House had 21 points with six assists and six steals against Nevada last meeting. However, he has struggled of late, making only five of 21 shot from 2-point range over the last three games.
Nevada
Kenan Blackshear: Blackshear helped drag Nevada to the finish line on Friday against San Diego State, scoring 22 points despite turning it over six times and shooting 50% from the free throw line. Can he take advantage of a smaller Lobos backcourt and play better than his nine points against New Mexico on the road last month.
New Mexico vs. Nevada Prediction and Pick
So, how repeatable is New Mexico's 34-point thrashing at home with the location changing to Reno?
I'm going to wager it won't happen again. Sure, Nevada is coming off of two resounding wins against Utah State and San Diego State at home, but the team should be able to get square with the Lobos, who are showing some signs of vulnerability.
New Mexico shot 50% from beyond the arc in the first meeting, dictating the terms of this game and blitzing the Wolf Pack from the opening tip. However, ShotQuality scored this game as a one possession finish, showing a stark contrast in shooting variance.
Both teams are reliant at getting inside, but it was the Lobos that found far more success at it, can Alford make adjustments to navigate a victory in this one? The Lobos are due a seven percent increase in mid-range field goal percentage, per SQ, and Nevada is top 10 in the country in terms of mid-range frequency, including 79th in points per possession.
I believe we see the pendulum swing towards the Wolf Pack and the team gets a home victory.
