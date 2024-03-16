New Mexico vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Mountain West Tournament Final
The Mountain West has been one of the most exciting conference to watch in college basketball this season and in true Mountain West fashion, we have a couple of long shots facing off in today's final.
The championship will featured No. 6 New Mexico against No. 5 San Diego State. San Diego State, last year's National runner-up, took down No. 4 UNLV in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Utah State in the semifinal. Meanwhile, New Mexico upset No. 3 Boise State in the quarterfinal and then beat up on No. 7 Colorado State in the semifinal.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on today's Mountain West Championship Game.
If you want to get in on the action, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do so by clicking the link below, Caesars will cover your first bet up to $1,000!
New Mexico vs. San Diego State odds, spread, and total for Mountain West Championship
New Mexico vs. San Diego State betting trends
- New Mexico is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 12-6 in New Mexico's last 18 games
- New Mexico is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games played in March
- San Diego State is 1-4 TS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
New Mexico vs. San Diego State how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 16
- Game time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thoams & Mack Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS
- New Mexico record: 25-9 (10-8 in Mountain West)
- San Diego State record: 24-9 (11-7 in Mountain West)
New Mexico vs. San Diego State key players to watch
New Mexico
Jaelen House: New Mexico's guard has stepped up in a big way in the conference tournament, scoring at least 16 points in each of three tournament games including 29 points in New Mexico's win against Boise State. He also torched San Diego State for 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the Lobos' regular season win against the Aztecs.
San Diego State
Jaedon LeDee: The Aztecs' offense goes through Jaedon LeDee, who is averaging the 19th most points per game in the country with 21.0. Add in 8.5 rebounds per game and you have the most impactful player in this game. The Lobos have to try to shut him down if they want to win this game.
New Mexico vs. San Diego State prediction and pick
New Mexico enters the game as the better of two shooting teams in the final. The Lobos are 147th in effective field goal percentage while the Aztecs rank 208th. They have also been relatively cold lately, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 47.5% over their last three games.
In a close game like this, making the most of your possessions can make all the difference. The Lobos rank fourth in the country in extra scoring chances per game at +6.2, which could be enough to put them over the edge in today's final.
I'll back New Mexico as an underdog in the Mountain West Final.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!