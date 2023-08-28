New Mexico vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
The Aggies will look to jumpstart a bounce back campaign as big home favorites.
By Reed Wallach
Texas A&M starts a fresh season after missing a bowl last season and will hope that a revamped offense can show out as big favorites in College Station.
The Aggies will start promising sophomore Conner Weigman, who will execute new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense. Will the team get off to a hot start at the expense of lowly New Mexico in order to cover a more than five touchdown spread?
Let's assess the Aggies outlook for Week 1.
New Mexico vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Texas A&M went 4-7-1 against the spread (ATS)
- Texas A&M went UNDER in seven of 12 games last season
- Texas A&M didn't cover any of the three times it was favored by double digit
- New Mexico went 3-8-1 ATS last season
- New Mexico was 1-4-1 ATS as a double digit underdog last season
New Mexico vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 2nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- New Mexico Record: 0-0
- Texas A&M Record: 0-0
New Mexico vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
New Mexico
Dylan Hopkins: Hopkins joined the Lobos from UAB after his former offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent made the same jump this offseason. Hopkins will have to try and lift up the worst offense in college football last season in terms of success rate and EPA/Play. Last season with the Blazers, Hopkins passed for 1,913 yards while completing 63% of passes for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Blazers were 7-4 with him under center.
Texas A&M
Conner Weigman: Weigman saw some time at the end of last season, leading the Aggies to a win over LSU at home, and the hope is that he is the right guy to run Petrino's offense. He should have far more tools than last season's roster that was ravaged by injuries last season and will get the likes of Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart back at wide receiver. Despite playing behind a depleted offensive line, Weigman passed for 896 yards in five appearances with eight touchdowns and no interceptions.
New Mexico vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Interesting set up in this game, with Texas A&M laying a massive number with of course an incredible talent advantage, but the team has some question marks to answer with how the offense will operate due to Petrino's presence as well as Jimbo Fisher's recent track record with the Aggies. Further, the team plays Miami on the road next weekend and may not want to release the full playbook on Saturday.
I do believe that the Aggies can put up whatever number they please given the talent at skill positions, but New Mexico's offensive floor simply has to take a step forward given that they were the worse lats season. Hopkins played in a run-first system last season at UAB, but him and Vincent make me think this team is not worst offense in the country bad. While the Lobos are likely going to get destoryed, the team does return four of six starting offensive linemen from last season.
I'm bullish on Texas A&M in 2023, and I believe the offense can take a big step forward with Weigman under center. Stewart and Smith are healthy and the team has another stud in Moose Muhammad, who hauled in four touchdowns and averaged over 16 yards per catch.
Rather than lay the points with the home team, I'd rather eye the total. With the aforementioned Miami game on deck, Fisher could opt to get his starters out early and New Mexico can punch in a late score to send this over the total. There's also the chance that Texas A&M wants to make a statement in Week 1 and goes over this average total by itself. I believe taking the over is the safest route.
