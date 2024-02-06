New Mexico vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Take Big Home Underdog)
By Reed Wallach
New Mexico was upset at home last week against Boise State and is a massive favorite yet again to get back on track.
The Lobos have plans of making the NCAA Tournament and must avoid any more slip-ups, especially to the likes of Wyoming, who New Mexico beat by 17 at home in front of a raucous home court last month. Can we count on another standout performance from UNM on the road?
Here's our full betting preview!
New Mexico vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread and Total
Wyoming vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- New Mexico is 15-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wyoming is 8-12 ATS this season
- New Mexico is 15-4 ATS as a favorite
New Mexico vs. Wyoming How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Arena-Auditorium
- How to Watch (TV): Mountain West Network
- Nevada Record: 18-4
- Wyoming Record: 12-10
New Mexico vs. Wyoming Key Players to Watch
New Mexico
Donovan Dent: New Mexico took a rare home loss in the Richard Pitino era, but not because of the play of Donovan Dent, who scored 31 points in the eight-point defeat against Boise State. Dent is averaging 15 points and nearly six assists while shooting 52% from the field for the Lobos high octane offense, can he keep it up on the road against Wyoming?
Wyoming
Sam Griffin: The Tulsa transfer has had some big outings in Mountain West play, scoring 20 or more in four of nine games and 18 against New Mexico on the road. However, the guard hit only one of nine threes as the Pokes were playing catch up for most of that one with the team losing by 17. Can the team get a better performance at home?
New Mexico vs. Wyoming Prediction and Pick
New Mexico is an NCAA Tournament threat and possesses as high of a ceiling as any team in the Mountain West, but the team isn't without warts. The Lobos struggle away from home, thriving off a homecourt advantage at The Pit.
The Lobos are 3-3 in true road games and are 306th in road effective field goal percentage allowed, per Bart Torvik. Further, the offense falls off, outside the top 100 in adjusted efficiency due in part to the team's dismal 63% free throw percentage.
While the team faces a Wyoming team that has struggled this season, the Cowboys are a strong three-point shooting team, top 50 in the country, and bolster a 6-1 record in Laramie this season. Further, the Cowboys do a fantastic job of getting to the charity stripe (32nd in the country in free throw rate) where the team shoots 76% as a unit.
New Mexico plays fast and aggressively, the team is top 25 in the country in terms of generating turnovers but is also outside the top 200 in opponent free throw rate. The up-tempo style has led to a ton of whistles, which can lead to free points for the home underdogs.
This is too many points for New Mexico to lay on the road given the schematic matchup on Tuesday night.
