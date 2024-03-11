New Orleans vs. Lamar Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Southland Tournament Second Round
Southland Tournament preview and prediction for Lamar vs. New Orleans. Target the UNDER in second round action.
By Reed Wallach
The Southland Tournament continues on Monday with second round action between Lamar and New Orleans.
The Cardinals have handled the Privateers with ease in the two regular season meetings, winning each by more than 20 points, setting up a a big point spread game in this second round meeting.
How should we bet this second round matchup? Here's our full betting preview:
New Orleans vs. Lamar Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- New Orleans: +8.5
- Lamar: -8.5
Moneyline
- New Orleans: +350
- Lamar: -450
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lamar vs. New Orleans Betting Trends
- Lamar is 19-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- New Orleans is 11-17 ATS this season
- New Orleans has gone OVER in 17 of 28 games this season against Division 1 opponents
New Orleans vs. Lamar How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Legacy Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- New Orleans Record: 10-22
- Lamar Record: 18-13
New Orleans vs. Lamar Key Players to Watch
New Orleans
Jordan Johnson: This season has been a struggle for New Orleans, but Johnson has filled the stat sheet, averaging nearly 22 points per game and dishing out about four assists per game. The guard is fresh off a 34-point effort against Southeastern Louisiana to extend the team's season on Sunday.
Lamar
BB Knight: Lamar's offense has been effective in Southland play, third in conference effective field goal percentage with a dangerous floor spacer like Knight on the floor. Only averaging 11 points per game, the Tulsa transfer's impact on the offense is clear with his five 3-point attempts per game opening up driving lanes for the rest of the roster.
New Orleans vs. Lamar Prediction and Pick
I'm targeting the under as my favorite bet in this one. While Lamar's offense is the best unit on either side of the floor, the group has been trending in the wrong direction over the last 10 games, 202nd in effective field goal percentage. However, the defense has taken on the heavy lifting, 39th in effective field goal percentage and turning foes over at a top 100 clip.
This is impactful against a New Orleans team that plays at the fastest tempo in the Southland Conference, but can't score effectively, posting the second worst effective field goal percentage in the league.
The Privateers are incredibly reliant on getting in close and shooting from two-point range, but Lamar has the length to limit driving lanes for New Orleans, which makes me bullish the defense can hold down the scoring. The Cardinals are a top 50 transition defense in points per possession allowed, according to ShotQuality.
On a neutral floor, I'll opt to take the under with a sliding offense but an emerging defense.
PICK: UNDER 154.5
