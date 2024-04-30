New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 5 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
NHL Playoffs Betting Preview, Prediction and Best Bet for Game 5 between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes:
The New York Islanders managed to stay alive after winning game four against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. It took the Islanders two overtime periods to get this win, which avoided elimination. Now, the series is shifting back to Carolina, where the Hurricanes have outscored the Islanders 8-4.
Here is our full betting preview and best bet for Game 5 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins:
New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Puckline, Total
New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Betting Trends
- The total has gone under in six of the last eight games the Islanders have played.
- The Islanders are 1-4 in their last five games in Carolina.
- The over has hit four of the Hurricanes' last six head-to-head matchups played in Carolina.
- The Hurricanes are 8-1 in their last nine home games.
- The Hurricanes have gone under in 12 of their last 18 games.
New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 30
- Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: PNC Arena
- How to Watch: TVAS2, TBS, MAX, SN360, BSSO, MSGSN
- Series Record: 3-1 Hurricanes
New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Key Players to Watch
New York Islanders
Semyon Varlamov: Varlamov has been the best player on this Islanders team so far this series and will need to be that guy again tonight if his team has any chance of staying alive. In the playoffs, Varlamov is tied for the second-best save percentage among goalies who have made one start and have saved 3.46 goals above expected. He needs to be a wall tonight to allow the Islanders to extend this series.
Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas: Necas is tied for the team lead with four points in this series. Of those four points, he has one goal and two primary assists. In addition to that, Necas has points in seven of his last eight games against the Islanders and has nine points over that eight-game stretch. Playing against the Islanders' weak depth, I expect Necas to have another big game here tonight.
New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
After getting burned last night betting on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, I am leaning towards overs in the elimination games tonight. The Lightning and the Washington Capitals are the only two teams to have been eliminated from the playoffs so far.
In the games where these two were eliminated, empty net goals sent the total over, and I think we will see something similar here tonight.
First, the Hurricanes are 8-1 in their last nine games on home ice and have dominated the Islanders in this series, controlling 60% of the scoring chances and 56% of the high-danger chances. The Hurricanes went 2-0 on home ice in games one and two of this series, and I would expect them to be leading this one again. They were tough to beat on home ice with a record of 29-10-4, whereas the Islanders are 18-19-6 on the road.
What is most interesting here is that these two teams have typically played towards the under, but in three of the last four head-to-head matchups in Carolina, they have played to the over.
In an elimination game, where I expect the Hurricanes to be leading. I think we see goalies being pulled early in this game, which will allow the Hurricanes, who are tied for the fifth most empty net goals this season, free chances at a wide-open cage to send this game over. I'll take the plus money over here.
New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Over 5.5 Goals (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.