New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Hold After Dalvin Cook Signing
Dalvin Cook boosts the Jets already loaded offense, but oddsmakers aren't budging.
By Reed Wallach
The Jets have been arguably the busiest team this offseason, landing the likes of Aaron Rodgers to bolster the team to Super Bowl contention, but the team isn't done adding.
New York signed Dalvin Cook on Monday evening to strengthen the offense even further, joining a running back room that also has high upside second year pro Breece Hall, who is returning from a torn ACL and on line to be back early this season. The offense is set to be elite, but oddsmakers didn't shift the Jets Super Bowl odds upon the signing.
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds
The Jets were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel and didn't move following the news. While Cook bolsters the team's offense, the team was already capable at running back with Hall possibly in line to return in Week 1 and doesn't believe that the former Vikings running back raises the ceiling all that much.
Cook rushed for 1,173 yards last season with Minnesota with eight rushing touchdowns. He also added 39 receptions for 295 yards and two scores through the air.
The Jets are primed to compete in 2023, but the oddsmakers are not pushing the team any further up the board despite adding a former Pro Bowler in the backfield.
