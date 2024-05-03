New York Knicks Championship Odds Surging Following Round 1 Win vs. Sixers
By Reed Wallach
The New York Knicks advanced out of the first round on Thursday night in thrilling fashion, eliminating the reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and the Sixers.
Now, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference Knicks are the clear second choice to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and oddsmakers are taking notice in the NBA Championship market. New York's odds to win it all this season are down to +1200 as the team is a big favorite in the second round against the No. 6 seed Pacers.
Jalen Brunson has scored 40 or more in three straight games, and the Knicks will look to use its home-court advantage and massive rebounding edge to outclass the Pacers as the team is a large favorite to make the Eastern Conference Finals.
In what is a relatively open race for the title that the Knicks are most certainly part of, the gap between the team and the No. 1 seed in the East, Boston Celtics, is perceived to be quite large. However, Boston doesn't come without cracks, including an injury to Kristaps Porzingis that is set to keep him out of the entire second round, if not further.
The Knicks are legitimate title contenders, and oddsmakers are wising up to that idea ahead of the second round, which starts on Monday at Madison Square Garden.
New York Knicks NBA Championship Odds
