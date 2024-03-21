New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami prediction and odds for MLS Gameweek Five (Suarez to keep Miami’s form going)
By Ryan Kuzio
New York Red Bulls take on Inter Miami in game week five in the MLS.
In the last game between the two sides, Inter Miami took the points with a 2-0 win.
Inter Miami are without their star player for this game. Lionel Messi is out for this game after playing in last week’s Concacaf Champions Cup win against Nashville SC.
Inter Miami are also without Robert Robertson and Benjamin Cremaschi for this game and New York Red Bulls are without Dante Vanzeir, Serge Ngoma and Curtis Ofori.
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami Stats and Information
- Inter Miami have lost two, drew two and won one of their last five away games in the MLS.
- New York Red Bulls have won three out of their last five home games in the MLS.
- Luis Suarez scored a brace in Inter Miami’s last fixture against D.C United.
- Inter Miami have scored in the second half in each of their last 7 games.
- Inter Miami are top of their conference with 10 points from five games.
- New York Red Bulls are sixth in the same conference with seven points from four games.
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami Odds, Spread and Total
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami Prediction and Pick
Even with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami still have a lot of starpower including Messi’s old teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
I think Inter Miami will carry on their strong start to the season with a win in New Jersey with Suarez getting on the scoresheet.
Back Inter Miami to win and Luis Suarez to score.
PICK: Miami ML (+200), Suarez to Score (+155)
