NFC East Odds: Eagles on Verge of Blowing Division Lead
Breaking down the latest odds to win the NFC East after the Cowboys Week 14 win against the Eagles
After having a firm grasp on the NFC East for the entire season, the Eagles are all of a sudden in danger of losing the top spot to the Dallas Cowboys as we enter the final stretch of the season.
Let's take a look at the latest divisional odds and then I'll break down the path for both teams to get the job done.
NFC East odds
Despite both holding the same record at 10-3, the Eagles are massive favorites for a reason. Due to tiebreakers, if they win each of their last four games, they'll be crowned division champs. Not only that, but they have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. The Eagles have two games against the Giants, one against the Cardinals, and one against the Seahawks.
The only game that should give the Eagles any concern is their Week 15 game on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks where they're set as just 3.5-point favorites in Seattle. If they can get past them, they should be able to coast to the finish line.
Things aren't nearly as easy for the Cowboys. They have three tough games in a row against the Bills, Dolphins, and Lions, with the first two being road games. They're already set as 2-point underdogs against the Bills.
So, not only do the Cowboys need the Eagles to lose at least one of their final four games, but they'll likely need to go 4-0 themselves in a very tough schedule.
For that reason, if you're going to bet on an NFC East winner, I'd go with the Eagles at -320 odds. You'll have to lay some juice, but there's still some value on them at that price.
If you want to place that bet, you should do so at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll instantly receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Bet on the NFC East at DraftKings now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.