NFC South Odds: Who Will Win the Worst Division in Football?
The NFC South is an embarrassment to the NFL. 14 weeks of the regular season are in the books and the division hosts the worst team in the NFL in the Carolina Panthers and then three teams tied at the top, each with a 6-7 record.
Gross.
So, with four weeks remaining, who do oddsmakers expect to win the division and be given the right to host a playoff game? Let's take a peak.
NFC South odds
After beating the Falcons in Week 14, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take over as the betting favorites to win the division, but the odds are close amongst the three teams at 6-7. It is truly still anyone's division.
The big factor in who takes the crown is the remaining schedules for each team. Let's take a look at who the three teams play in the final four weeks.
NFC South Week 15 schedule
- Buccaneers @ Packers
- Falcons @ Panthers
- Saints vs. Giants
NFC South Week 16 schedule
- Buccaneers vs. Jaguars
- Falcons vs. Colts
- Saints @ Rams
NFC South Week 17 schedule
- Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Falcons @ Bears
- Saints @ Buccaneers
NFC South Week 18 schedule
- Buccaneers @ Panthers
- Falcons @ Saints
- Saints vs. Falcons
If you want to bet on an NFC South winner, I would recommend going with either the Falcons or the Saints. The Buccaneers have, in my opinon, the toughest schedule remaining with games against the Jaguars and Packers. We already know they're 3.5-point underdogs to the Packers and will likely be underdogs to the Jaguars as well.
Not only that, but I think the Bucs are the worst team of the bunch. If we take a look at Net Yards per Play, the Bucs currently rank 26th in the NFL at -0.7. Meanwhile, the Falcons are 12th at +0.1 an the Saints are 18th at -0.1.
That could just make the Falcons the best bet to place here. Not only are they the best team from an analytics perspective, but they have the easiest schedule based on opponent win percentage.
With that being said, I made the prediction at the start of the season that the NFC South would be decided in the Week 18 matchup between the Saints and Falcons and that is an extremely likely scenario as we head into the final stretch of the season.
If you want to bet on a team to win the NFC South, you should place your bet over at Caesars Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, Caesars will cover your first bet up to $1,000! That means you can bet on the NFC South winner completely sweat-free!
Bet on the NFC South winner at Caesars now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.