NFL Best Bets for Super Bowl 58 (BetSided Team's Top Picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs)
Best NFL bets for Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers!
It's finally Super Bowl week, and the BetSided team is ready to get you started with five best bets for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Usually, Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey are the main editors making picks for the NFL, but we've enlisted some help to get more of the BetSided team involved for the biggest game of the NFL season.
We have three props and two picks on a side to make for Super Bowl 58:
Super Bowl 2024 Best Bets
Brock Purdy OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards
Brock Purdy may have discovered his inner scrambler during these playoffs.
He ran for 14 yards against the Green Bay Packers and then ran for 48 yards against the Detroit Lions last week. There's plenty of reason to think that trend may continue in the Super Bowl.
With how good the Chiefs' secondary is, there's likely going to be times Purdy is going to drop back to pass and not find any of his receivers open.
When that happens, he'll be forced to try to take off with his legs.
At just 12.5, I'll take the OVER on his rushing yards. -- Iain MacMillan
Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline
Last season, I bet on the Kansas City Chiefs as underdogs in the Super Bowl, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
The Chiefs have yet to allow more than 28 points in a game this season, and I think their defense is the most underrated unit heading into this game. Plus, the San Francisco defense looked very beatable against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.
You think that’s going to work against Patrick Mahomes? I don’t.
Mahomes is playing in his fourth Super Bowl in his NFL career, and he’s 2-1 in those games, winning outright as a dog against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
In his already historic NFL career, Mahomes has been an underdog 12 times. He’s 10-1-1 against the spread in those games and 9-3 straight up. That includes two playoff wins as an underdog this season in Buffalo and Baltimore.
San Francisco has fallen behind and been forced to battle back in each of its playoff games, and I don’t think it’ll be able to get away with that against the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time on the other side.
I’m siding with the experience of Mahomes, Andy Reid and really this entire Chiefs roster to win a second straight Super Bowl. -- Peter Dewey
It's Patrick Mahomes in a big game, so you can bet I'm taking the best quarterback in the world. Kansas City is 9-3 straight up when Mahomes is an underdog, and this is easily the best defense he's ever played with.
Travis Kelce has turned back the clock and should build on his 116-yard performance against the Ravens.With Steve Spagnuolo set to build on his incredible playoff resume, I trust the best defense in the league with the most dominant player in the sport.
Trust Mahomes to hoist his third Lombardi Trophy and slay the dragon known as the 49ers. -- Joe Summers
Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Deebo Samuel ended the regular season scoring nine touchdowns in his final six games.
His dual-threat ability (14.8 yards per catch and over six yards per carry) make him a strong candidate to find the endzone.
When healthy, Samuel is one of the most explosive players in the NFL. After getting hurt in the Divisional Round against Green Bay after just nine snaps, Samuel returned for the NFC Championship and caught 8-of-9 targets and got three rushing attempts.
He'll have a big role in the game plan on the biggest stage and Kyle Shanahan will have had two weeks to potentially find a new, creative ways to use him in the offense. -- Shelby Dermer
Kyle Juszczyk OVER 4.5 Rushing + Recieving Yards
I'm going rushing and receiving here because the juice (-130) on his receiving-only prop is too high for my liking and I think Kyle Juszczyk goes OVER this number on receiving yards alone.
Juszczyk had 36 yards rushing andreceiving yards against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship and has gone OVER this number receiving in five of the six games he's played.
While he only has six rushing attempts this season, I could see him getting a carry in this game in a short-yardage, trick-esque play.
More importantly, he has two or more targets in all four of the 49ers most recent games, giving him ample opportunity to pick up five yards or more. -- Brian Giuffra
