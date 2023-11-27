NFL Best Bets Today (Spread, Total, and Prop Bet for Monday Night Football)
Breaking down best bets for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
Week 12 of the NFL season will wrap up with an NFC North battle on Monday Night Football when the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears.
These two teams last met in Week 6 when the Vikings squeaked out a 19-13 win. This time, it'll be Joshua Dobbs at quarterback for the Vikings as he continues to try to lead Minnesota to the playoffs after replacing the injures Kirk Cousins.
In this article, we're going to take a look at the odds for the game and then I'll break down the best spread, total, and player prop bet to wager on for tonight's action.
Bears vs. Vikings odds, spread, and total
Bears vs. Vikings Spread Bet
Hats off to the Chicago Bears, they've improved from being a dumpster fire at the start of the season to a below-average team. Over their last three games, they're 12th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.1, which also happens to be where the Vikings sit in that statistic since acquiring Joshua Dobbs.
Their run defense remains elite, ranking inside the top five in each run defense category, so for the Vikings to win and cover this game they need Joshua Dobbs to do with his arm and I don't know if he can do that. Call me a hater, but I still think Dobbs is an average quarterback at best.
I'll gladly take the 3 points with the Bears on Monday night.
Pick: Bears +3
Bears vs. Vikings Total Bet
We saw a defensive battle when these two teams played in Week 6 and I expect a similar outcome tonight. The Bears defense has been one of the most improved units in the NFL compared to the early part of the season. They've allowed just 4.8 yards per play over their last three games which is eighth in the NFL over that stretch.
Meanwhile, the Vikings defense has also been solid this season, ranking 10th in opponent yards per play.
I don't have a ton of faith in either offense and the UNDER is 12-1 on Monday Night Football this season. I'll bet on that trend continuing tonight.
Pick: UNDER 44
Bears vs. Vikings Prop Bet
The strength of this Bears team is their ability to stop the run. They lead the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.4 yards per rush. The Vikings would be smart to keep the ball in the air on Monday night. If they try to run the ball, they're in for a tough challenge.
Alexander Mattison is averaging a measly 3.7 yards per rush this season. I think he's going to finish well under 44.5 rushing yards against this Bears stout defense.
