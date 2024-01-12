NFL Best Bets for Wild Card Weekend (Two Road Underdogs to Consider)
Best NFL bets for Wild Card Week in the NFL playoffs!
The NFL playoffs are finally here!
Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL features six terrific matchups, with only one game expected to be a blowout based on the spread (Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh), which means we should get some great football this weekend.
The playoffs give us less games to bet on, but that doesn't mean we aren't going to narrow down our top pick -- especially since the BetSided team has been red hot!
BetSided's Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan are 17-6-1 in their best bets over the last 12 weeks. Not too bad.
This week, we're looking at a pair of underdogs to cover the spread -- and potentially win -- on Wild Card Weekend.
NFL Wild Card Weekend Best Bets
Los Angeles Rams +3 vs. Detroit Lions
The Los Angeles Rams are my favorite upset pick this week, so there's no doubt that I like them to cover the three points against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Rams come into the playoffs as arguably the hottest team in the NFL, winning seven of their last eight games with their only loss coming to the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- the Baltimore Ravens.
Meanwhile, as BetSided's Iain MacMillan noted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Lions ranked in the bottom five in the NFL in net yards per play over the last three weeks of the season.
Detroit's pass defense can get exposed in this matchup by Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, as the Lions allowed the fourth most net yards per pass attempt. Plus, the Rams are just an elite offense in general finishing right behind the Lions inside the top 10 in the NFL in yards per play this season.
The experience of Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and others on this Rams roster matters as well. This is a Detroit franchise that hans't been to the playoffs since Stafford was the team's quarterback!
Give me the Rams to keep this one close -- and potentially win -- on Sunday. -- Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins +4.5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Everyone likes to talk about the Miami Dolphins' dynamic passing attack, and for good reason, but not enough people recognize how good they are at running the football.
They lead the NFL in yards per carry (5.1) and rank fifth in both Rush EPA and Rush Success Rate. They gained a blistering 5.6 yards per carry against the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular season meeting.
That could be the key to success for them this weekend. As good as the Chiefs' defense is, they struggle to stop the run. They're 24th in opponent yards per carry (4.5), 28th in opponent Rush EPA, and 17th in opponent rush success rate.
I don't care the weather is supposed to be cold in Kansas City on Saturday night, that's already been baked into the line. There's one side that has better metrics, an arguable stylistic advantage, and also getting more than a field goal worth of points. Give me that side 10 times out of 10. -- Iain MacMillan
