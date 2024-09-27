NFL Best Prop Bets for Week 4 (Target Bo Nix, Fade Anthony Richardson)
Week 4 in the NFL begins on Thursday night in East Rutherford, Jersey and will wrap up with another Monday Night Football doubleheader. There is no shortage of props for this week’s slate, but here are three to focus on when locking in those Week 4 wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Best Prop Bets for Week 4
- Josh Jacobs UNDER 57.5 Rushing Yards
- Bo Nix OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards
- Anthony Richardson OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Josh Jacobs UNDER 57.5 Rushing Yards (-105)
Sunday is a matchup between two of the most impressive units in the NFL on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings’ defense goes up against a Green Bay offense that was great in one game with Jordan Love and stellar on the ground over a two-game winning streak with Malik Willis.
Josh Jacobs soared over this number in the first two games of the season against sub-par run defenses, but was limited to just 3.1 yards per carry (14 attempts for 43 yards) in Sunday’s win over the Titans. Jacobs now faces a Minnesota defense that is giving up just 3.7 yards per carry to running backs this season and is tied for second in the NFL against the run, yielding just 71.3 yards per game.
Bo Nix OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Nix is Denver’s leading rusher through three weeks, using his speed to elude rushers in the pocket for 107 yards over 18 carries. Denver’s running backs have struggled to find room to run all season. Practice squad running back Tyler Badie leads the group in yards (86) after just two games while Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin have averaged just 2.2 yards per tote.
Nix, who has gone over this rushing prop in two of three games this season, should be faced with a negative game script Sunday against the New York Jets. After a tough opening game against San Francisco, the Jets have been better against the run and could turn Denver into a one-dimensional. If Nix is throwing from behind, expect the rookie to continue to make plays with his legs with a weak supporting cast around him.
Anthony Richard OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-150)
You’ll likely get value on this bet by the time kickoff rolls around on Sunday because of how often Richardson puts the ball in harm's way. Richardson has thrown five interceptions over the last two weeks while completing just 50% of its passes. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has feasted against quarterbacks this season, notching four interceptions while giving up a league-low 8.7 points per game.
After Richardson’s two-interception performance in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Shane Steichen could simplify this game plan to focus on a Colts’ rushing attack of Jonathan Taylor and Trey Sermon that took over (25 carries, 126 yards, 3 touchdowns) against the Bears. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh has stymied the run all season and gives up just 71.3 yards per game. On the other side, Indianapolis is brutal against the run and Pittsburgh should be able to follow the game script that has led to a 3-0 start.
If Richardson is airing it out against a defense that loves to pin its ears back and rush the passer, there’s a good chance he fires another ball to the wrong uniform.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.