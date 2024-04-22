NFL Betting Mock Draft 2.0 (Predicting the Top 10 Picks Based on Odds)
2024 NFL Draft betting odds for every top 10 pick, including what will happen at pick No. 2 with the Washington Commanders.
By Reed Wallach
The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching and the betting market continues to mature.
There's plenty of different iterations as to how Thursday's first round can go, with seemingly three players in the mix for the No. 2 overall pick, which can open up the entire draft board. Further, wide receivers have several different potential landing spots within the top 10, leaving plenty of questions down the board.
We got you covered with the projected odds for every pick inside the top 10 based on betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, check it out below:
2024 NFL Draft Odds
Caleb Williams (-20000)
This pick is all but wrapped up and has been for sometime. Let’s keep this moving.
Jayden Daniels (-160)
The 2024 NFL Draft starts at No. 2 with questions brewing as to who the Washington Commanders will select.
Daniels has been the favorite for about a month, but last week it appeared that the race for the second quarterback to be chosen was far more open after the Commanders brought in Daniels, Maye, JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. in at the same time.
Notable media members are leaving many doors open, but continue to lean with Daniels as the pick.
Drake Maye (-115)
The Patriots preference for the third pick is somewhat guarded, and a trade may be possible here depending on how the second pick goes, but as of now Maye is listed as the favorite.
However, if Maye is off the board here, what happens? Could McCarthy (+400) be the selection – who may also be in play at No. 2!
Marvin Harrison Jr. (-240)
The draft’s top wide receiver prospect has been linked to the Cardinals at pick No. 4 for nearly the entire pre-draft process. Arizona desperately needs help in the pass catching department, but general manager Monti Ossenfort has proven to be a savvy draft day trader.
Last year, the Cardinals moved down from No. 3 to No. 12, only to come back up to No. 6 while picking up more draft capital in the process.
Could Arizona move around the board given the premium on quarterbacks, and still get a pass catcher in the bottom half of the top 10?
Malik Nabers (+230)
The Chargers are a team without a consensus draft choice, as the team has several needs to address. The team needs pass catching help, but also needs to bolster its offensive line.
Los Angeles has been pegged as another trade down target, so this pick could be used on a quarterback or wide receiver, like the favorite Nabers.
Malik Nabers (+170)
Yes, Nabers is the favorite to go both No. 5 and No. 6 as the Giants are a team tied to wide receivers as well. Behind Nabers is another likely top 10 pick in wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Nabers is likely off the board by pick No. 6, but there’s no real grasp as to when that will actually be.
Joe Alt (-140)
Alt has been penciled in as the Titans selection for much of the process, an odds on favorite at this stage. However, could the Titans target a wide receiver like Odunze if he’s available (+800)? What if the Titans move down slightly and take a different offensive lineman later on in the first round?
For what it’s worth after the second choice Odunze, the next two choices are offensive linemen in Tailese Fuaga and OLu Fashanu in case the Titans have another offensive lineman rated higher than the consensus Alt.
Dallas Turner (+250)
Turner has long been pegged as the top defensive prospect in the betting market, starting at the pass rush deficient Falcons, who are picking No. 8. However, Laitu Latu has been flying up the board, specifically to this spot, with the UCLA pass rusher being linked to new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. Latu played for Lake at Washington before both left the Huskies program, can the two have a reunion in Atlanta?
Oddsmakers are bracing for it.
Rome Odunze (+150)
The Bears are back on the clock, and oddsmakers are prepared for the team to continue to bolster its offense and select a wide receiver like Odunze. However, it’s possible that he’s off the board, which would pave the way for the team to target a pass rusher like second choice Byron Murphy (+600), third choice Jared Verse (+750), fourth choice Latu (+800) or fifth choice Turner (+800)
Brock Bowers (+155)
The Jets have a win-now mandate around Aaron Rodgers, so the team has been linked to more flashy names in the passing game, including wide receivers, but tight end Brock Bowers presents a unique blend of ability at tight end.
While New York likely needs help at offensive line as well, the team has been pegged as a likely landing spot for the Georgia prospect. After Bowers, three offensive linemen including Troy Fautanu (+800), Fuaga (+800) and Fashanu (+900) appear to be modest prices.
