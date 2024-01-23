NFL Betting Trend: Patrick Mahomes Dominates When Set as Betting Underdog
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs as they face the No. 1 seed Ravens in the AFC Championship.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will advance to the AFC Championship for the sixth straight season.
This time, they'll be set as underdogs when they head to Baltimore to take on the No. 1 seed Ravens. If you're a Chiefs fan, or if you place on betting on the game, it's tough to go against Kansas City based on just how good Mahomes has been as an underdog throughout his career.
Mahomes underdog record
Patrick Mahomes hasn't been the underdog often throughout his career, but when he has been, he's come out on top more often than not. He has been an underdog 11 times in his career as a starter and he has gone 9-1-1 against the spread in those games.
What's even more impressive than that is he is 8-3 straight up in those 11 games, only losing three times when set as an underdog.
The latest example came this past weekend when he and the Chiefs were set as 2.5-point underdogs against the Bills. They came out victorious in that game, beating the Bills by a final score of 27-24.
This is also the second time in Mahomes' career that he will be an underdog in back-to-back games. This is rare air for the Chiefs.
They're back in that spot again this weekend when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.
Chiefs vs. Ravens odds
The Chiefs are set as 3.5-point underdogs in Baltimore and are +166 on the moneyline.
The spread is the same as the last time these two teams faced off, except the Chiefs were the ones set as the favorites. The game took place in Week 2 of the 2021 season. Lamar Jackson and company scored 12 fourth quarterback points to complete a comeback and win the game by a final score of 36-35.
Perhaps Mahomes will have more luck this time around with him being set as the underdog.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
