NFL Betting Trend: UNDERs Hitting at Insane Rate in Night Games (How to Bet SNF and MNF)
The UNDER has been a very lucrative wager to place in night games so far in the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 NFL season has not been a great one for offenses -- especially when it comes to the betting market.
The UNDER is hitting at a 62 percent rate so far this season after the Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers game went UNDER on Thursday Night Football.
What's even more impressive is that the UNDER in night games is hitting at an even higher rate. 77 percent of the night games (23 of the 30) this season have gone UNDER the projected total. If you've bet the UNDER in every primetime game this season, you'd be up 13.7 units on the season.
While the Bears and Panthers both aren't great offenses, this trend could apply to both of the night games remaining in Week 10. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Sunday Night Football in what could be an offensive struggle.
The total in that game is set at 36.5 points.
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
I love the UNDER in this game, as the Jets have scored more than 20 points just two times this season.
While the Raiders offense looked better with rookie Aidan O'Connell under center in Week 9, he still didn't throw a touchdown pass in that game. Now, he has to take on an elite New York Jets defense in Week 10.
The Raiders are 7-2 on UNDERs already this season, and the Jets are pretty solid as well, hitting the UNDER in five of their eight games.
Even with this low total, it's worth noting that the Jets have finished with less than 36.5 combined points in three straight games.
If you're looking to bet on this night game trend, you can do so at FanDuel Sportsbook this week! For a limited time, FanDuel is offering new users $150 in bonus bets (if their team wins) if they sign up with the link below and place a $5 wager on a team!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Odds, Spread and Total
In the other night game remaining on Sunday, the Denver Broncos travel to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Earlier this season, I would have pegged Denver as an automatic OVER team since it has the worst defense in the NFL, but after allowing less than 20 points in three straight games (two against the Kansas City Chiefs), Denver may be turning things around.
The team is 4-4 on UNDERs this season, and the Bills have been a better under team than you'd expect, gong 6-3 so far in 2023.
If the Denver defense has truly figured things out, 46.5 points may be a little lofty for these two teams in primetime.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.