NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 10 (Texans have historic success vs. Bengals)
The best betting trends for NFL Week 10 action
The second half of the NFL season is about to begin!
There's no hiding the fact the standalone games this week leave a lot to be desired, including the Thursday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. With that being said, there are still plenty of opportunities to place some bets and try to win some money.
In this article, I'm going to give you the best betting trends for all 14 games this week.
NFL Week 10 betting trends
Panthers vs. Bears betting trends
- Panthers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Panthers are 1-5 straight up in their last six games vs. Bears
- Panthers are 2-14 straight up in their last 16 road games
- Bears are 4-12-1 ATS in their last 17 games
- The OVER is a 14-6 in the Bears' last 20 games
- Bears are 1-10 straight up in their last 11 home games
- Bears are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games vs. NFC opponents
Colts vs. Patriots betting trends
- The OVER is 11-4 in the Colts' last 15 games
- Colts 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. Patriots
- Colts are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games vs. Patriots
- Patriots are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Colts
- Patriots are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams
- Patriots are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games
Packers vs. Steelers betting trends
- Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Green Bay’s last six games
- Steelers are 3-2 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Pittsburgh’s last five home games
Saints vs. Vikings betting trends
- Saints are 2-6-1 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 9-1 in New Orleans’ last 10 road games
- Vikings are 1-3 ATS at home this season
- Minnesota is 5-1 in its past six games
Texans vs. Bengals betting trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Texans' last five games
- Texans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Bengals
- Texans are 5-0 ATS in their last five games played in Cincinnati
- Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Bengals' last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Bengals are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 home games
Browns vs. Ravens betting trends
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the Browns' last 15 games
- Browns are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. Ravens
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Browns' last five road games
- Browns are 2-13 straight up in their last 15 games played in Baltimore
- Ravens are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 10-1 in the Ravens' last 11 home games
- Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC North opponents
Titans vs. Buccaneers betting trends
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Titans' last six games
- Titans are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games vs. Buccaneers
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Titans' last six games
- Buccaneers are 0-7 straight up in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
- Buccaneers are 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14 games as betting favorites
49ers vs. Jaguars betting trends
- 49ers are 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games
- 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Jaguars
- 49ers are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games
- 49ers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC opponents
- Jaguars are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- Jaguars are 3-17 straight up in their last 20 games vs. NFC opponents
- Jaguars are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
Lions vs. Chargers betting trends
- Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Lions are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. Chargers
- Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Chargers' last six games
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the Chargers' last 10 games vs. NFC North opponents
- Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played in November
Falcons vs. Cardinals betting trends
- Falcons are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 11-4 in the Falcons' last 15 games
- Falcons are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 road games
- Falcons are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games against NFC West opponents
- Cardinals are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Cardinals are 2-16 straight up in their last 18 home games
- Cardinals are 8-1 straight up in their last nine home games vs. Falcons
Commanders vs. Seahawks betting trends
- Commanders are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Seahawks
- Commanders are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- The UNDER is 10-1 in the Commanders' last 11 games vs. NFC West opponents
- Commanders are 9-0-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in November
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC opponents
- Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games played in November
Giants vs. Cowboys betting trends
- Giants are 1-4 ATS on the road this season
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the Giants’ last seven games
- Cowboys are 3-0 ATS at home this season
- Cowboys are 11-0 straight up in their past 11 home games
Jets vs. Raiders betting trends
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Jets' last 13 games
- The UNDER is 10-2 in the Jets' last 12 games vs. AFC opponents
- Jets are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games played in November
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight games between these two teams
- Raiders are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC East opponents
Broncos vs. Bills betting trends
- Broncos are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 9-4 in the Broncos' last 13 games
- Broncos are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games vs. Bills
- Broncos are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
- Bills are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bills' last five games
- Bills are 2-6 AT in their last eight games vs. AFC opponents
