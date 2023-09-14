NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 2 (49ers Have Dominated Rams in Recent Years)
Breaking down the best betting trends for all 16 NFL Week 2 games, including the 49ers recent record against the Rams.
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, so it's time to look ahead to Week 2.
I went 11-5 with my picks last week, so I'm hoping to stay hot. If you want my bets for all 16 games this week, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
In this article, we're going to look at the best betting trends for every single game. Remember, you shouldn't base your bets solely on trends, but there are some interesting nuggets that you should keep in mind before you lock in your wagers.
Now, let's dive into the best trends for all 16 games this week.
NFL Week 2 betting trends
Vikings vs. Eagles betting trends
- Vikings are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Vikings last nine games
- Vikings are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 games against the Eagles
- Vikings are 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven games against NFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Eagles' last five home games
- Eagles are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games played in September
- Kirk Cousins is 5-10 against the spread as a prime time underdog
Seahawks vs. Lions betting trends
- Seahawks are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Seahawks' last six games
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Lions
- Seahawks are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games
- Seahawks are 0-7 ATS in their last even games against NFC opponents
- Lions are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games
Chargers vs. Titans betting trends
- Chargers are 9-2-2 ATS in their last 13 games against the Titans
- Chargers are 12-2 straight up in their last 14 games against the Titans
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Chargers' last nine games vs. AFC South opponents
- The UNDER is 11-2 in the Chargers' last 13 games played in September
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Titans' last five games
- The UNDER is 11-2 in the Titans' last 13 home games
Chiefs vs. Jaguars betting trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Chiefs' last five games
- Chiefs are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against the Jaguars
- Chiefs are 9-2 straight up in their last 11 road games
- Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played in Jacksonville
- Jaguars are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
Packers vs. Falcons betting trends
- Falcons are 1-0 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-0 in Falcons games
- Packers are 1-0 ATS
- The OVER is 1-0 in Packers games
- Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Falcons are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Falcons' last seven games
- Falcons are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against NFC North opponents
Ravens vs. Bengals betting trends
- The UNDER is 12-4 in the Ravens' last 16 games
- The OVER is 5-1 the last six times the Ravens have played in Cincinnati
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Bengals' last 10 games
- The Bengals have won seven straight home games
- Bengals are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against AFC North opponents
Bears vs. Buccaneers betting trends
- Bears are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Bears' last 12 games
- Bears are 1-8 straight up in their last nine road games
- Bears are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games against NFC opponents
- Buccaneers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games
- Buccaneers are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games at home
Raiders vs. Bills betting trends
- Bills are 0-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-0 in Bills games
- Raiders are 1-0 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-0 in Raiders games
- Raiders are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against the Bills
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven road games
- Raiders are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against AFC East opponents
- The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Bills are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against AFC opponents
Colts vs. Texans betting trends
- Colts are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Colts' last seven games
- Colts are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Texans
- The UNDER is 5-0 the last five times the Colts have played in Houston
- Colts are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against AFC South opponents
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Texans' last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
Giants vs. Cardinals betting trends
- Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Giants
- Cardinals have lost eight straight games dating back to last season
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Cardinals are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games against NFC East opponents
49ers vs. Rams betting trends
- 49ers are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games
- 49ers are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games vs. Rams
- 49ers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games against NFC opponents
- 49ers have won seven straight games against NFC West opponents
- Rams are 7-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
Jets vs. Cowboys betting trends
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Jets' last six games
- The Jets are 0-5 straight up in their last five road games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Jets' last eight games played in September
- Cowboys are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Cowboys' last five games
- Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games played in September
Commanders vs. Broncos betting trends
- The Commanders are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Commanders are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Broncos
- Commanders are 4-2 ATS in their last six road games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Commanders' last eight games against AFC opponents
- Commanders are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games played in September
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Broncos' last six games
- Broncos are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games
Dolphins vs. Patriots betting trends
- Dolphins are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Dolphins' last 12 games
- Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Patriots
- The OVER is 8-1 in the Dolphins' last nine road games
- Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against AFC East opponents
- Patriots are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- Patriots are 12-2 straight up in their last 14 home games against the Dolphins
Saints vs. Panthers betting trends
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the Saints' last seven games
- Saints are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against Panthers
- The Saints are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against NFC South opponents
- Panthers are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Browns vs. Steelers betting trends
- Steelers are 0-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-0 in Steelers games
- Browns are 1-0 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-0 in Browns games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Browns' last eight games
- Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against Browns
- Browns are 1-19 straight up in last 20 games played in Pittsburgh
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Steelers' last 13 home games
