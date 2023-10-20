NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 7 (Cardinals fail to show up vs. NFC West opponents)
The best trends to consider before betting on Week 7 of the NFL season.
Strap in, Week 7 of the NFL season has begun!
The Jaguars got the better of the Saints on Thursday Night Football, but we still have 12 games to go this week. In this article, I'm going to give you the best betting trends for all 12 of those games.
You should never base your bets solely on trends, but they are interesting nuggets that may help you make the final decision on a few of these games.
NFL Week 7 betting trends
Browns vs. Colts betting trends
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Browns' last 12 games
- Browns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Colts
- Browns are 3-11 straight up in their last 14 road games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Browns' last 11 games played in Week 7
- Colts are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Colts' last 12 games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Colts' last nine games vs. AFC North opponents
Falcons vs. Buccaneers betting trends
- Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Falcons' last six games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Falcons' last five road games
- Falcons are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
- Buccaneers are 5-14-1 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Buccaneers' last six games
- The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between the Falcons and Buccaneers
Bills vs. Patriots betting trends
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Bills' last seven games
- Bills are 12-3 straight up in their last 15 games
- Bills are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games vs. Patriots
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the Bills' last 10 road games
- Patriots are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Patriots' last five games
- Patriots are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games
Commanders vs. Giants betting trends
- The UNDER is 13-7 in the Commanders' last 20 games
- Giants are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Commanders
- Commanders are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Commanders' last six road games vs. Giants
- Giants are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Giants' last seven games
- Giants are 1-9-1 straight up in their last 11 games vs. NFC East opponents
Lions vs. Ravens betting trends
- Lions are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- Lions are 0-5-1 straight up in their last six games vs. AFC North opponents
- Ravens are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Ravens' last six games
- The UNDER is 9-0 in the Ravens' last nine home games
Raiders vs. Bears betting trends
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven games
- Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. Bears
- Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games
- Bears are 2-11-1 ATS in their last 14 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Bears' last six games
- The OVER is 7-0 in the Bears' last seven games vs. AFC opponents
Steelers vs. Rams betting trends
- Steelers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Steelers' last five games
- Steelers are 5-1 straight up and ATS in their last six games vs. Rams
- Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Rams are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER IS 13-1 in the Rams' last 14 games vs. AFC North opponents
Cardinals vs. Seahawks betting trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Cardinals last five games
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Cardinals
- Cardinals are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games vs. NFC West opponents
- Seahawks are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Seahawks' last five home games
- Seahawks are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
Chargers vs. Chiefs betting trends
- Chargers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games
- Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Chiefs
- Chargers are 3-15 straight up in their last 18 games vs. Chiefs
- Chargers are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 road games
- Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER 7-3 in their last 10 games
- Chiefs are 9-0 straight up in their last nine games vs. AFC opponents
Packers vs. Broncos betting trends
- Packers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- Packers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Broncos
- Packers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- Packers are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games vs. AFC West opponents
- The Broncos are 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 9-2 in the Broncos' last 11 games
- Broncos are 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14 games played in October
Dolphins vs. Eagles betting trends
- Dolphins are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Dolphins' last seven games
- Dolphins are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. Eagles
- The UNDER is 13-3 the last 16 times the Dolphins played an NFC East team
- Eagles are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games vs. AFC East teams
- Eagles are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games vs. AFC opponents
49ers vs. Vikings betting trends
- 49ers are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games
- 49ers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Vikings
- 49ers are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games
- 49ers have lost six-straight games vs. Vikings
- Vikings are 3-8-1 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Vikings' last six games
- Vikings are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
