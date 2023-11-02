NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 9 (Packers have dominated Rams in recent history)
Giving you the best betting trends available for all 14 games set to take place in Week 9 of the NFL season.
Week 9 of the NFL season is here and I'd make the argument we have the best slate of games of the entire year this Sunday.
Things begin with a game in Germany between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The 1 p.m. EST slate is then highlighted by an intriguing matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks.
The late-afternoon slate will have a classic NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Finally, we're treated to a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
In this article, I'm going to give you the best betting trends for all 14 games this week. Remember, you shouldn't bet solely based on trends, but they are interesting nuggets that can help you make your final decisions.
NFL Week 9 betting trends
Titans vs. Steelers betting trends
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Titans' last 11 games
- Titans are 0-6 straight up in their last six road games
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the Titans' last seven games vs. AFC North opponents
- Steelers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Steelers' last five games
- Steelers are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games when set as the favorite
Dolphins vs. Chiefs betting trends
- Dolphins are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Dolphins' last nine games
- Dolphins are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC opponents
- Chiefs are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Chiefs' last five games
- Chiefs are 14-2 straight up in their last 16 games
Vikings vs. Falcons betting trends
- Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Vikings' last six games
- Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Falcons
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Vikings' last nine games played in Atlanta
- Vikings are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against NFC South opponents
- Falcons are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- Falcons are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games vs. NFC North opponents
Seahawks vs. Ravens betting trends
- Seahawks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games
- Seattle is 6-3 straight up in their last nine games vs. AFC teams
- Ravens are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 games
- The UNDER is 9-1 straight up in Baltimore’s last 10 home games
Bears vs. Saints betting trends
- Bears are 3-12-1 ATS in their last 16 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Bears' last eight games
- Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. Saints
- Bears are 1-7 ATS in their last eight road games
- Saints are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 12-2 in the Saints' last 14 games
- Saints are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games
Cardinals vs. Browns betting trends
- The OVER is 5-2 straight up in Arizona’s last seven games
- Cardinals are 0-7 straight up in their last seven road games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in Cleveland’s past seven home games
- Browns are 1-7 straight up in their past eight games vs. NFC West teams
Buccaneers vs. Texans betting trends
- Buccaneers are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in Tampa Bay’s last 11 road games
- Texans are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as the favorite
- Houston is 1-13 straight up in their past 14 games vs. NFC teams
Commanders vs. Patriots betting trends
- Commanders are 1-5 straight up in their last six games
- Commanders are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Commanders' last six games vs. AFC opponents
- Commanders are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC East opponents
- Patriots are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Patriots' last seven games
- Patriots are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games
Rams vs. Packers betting trends
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Rams' last nine games
- Rams are 0-9 ATS in their last nine games vs. Packers
- Rams are 2-9 straight up in their last 11 road games
- Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Packers are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games vs. Rams
- Packers are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games vs. NFC West opponents
Colts vs. Panthers betting trends
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Colts' last 10 games
- Colts are 3-12 straight up in their last 15 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Colts' last seven road games
- The Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. Colts
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Panthers' last eight home games
- Panthers are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 games vs. AFC South opponents
- Panthers are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games when set as underdogs.
Cowboys vs. Eagles betting trends
- Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 4-2 in the Cowboys' last six games
- Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Eagles
- Cowboys are 11-2 straight up in their last 13 games vs. NFC East opponents
- The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The Eagles have won eight-straight games vs. NFC opponents
Giants vs. Raiders betting trends
- Giants are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Giants’ last five road games
- Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- Raiders are 1-4 straight up in their past five games vs. NFC teams
Bills vs. Bengals betting trends
- Bills are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Bills' last nine games
- Bills are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. Bengals
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Bills' last 11 road games
- Bengals are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 home games
- Bengals are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
Chargers vs. Jets betting trends
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Chargers' last five games
- Chargers are 4-1 straight up in their last five games vs. Jets
- Chargers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Jets' last 12 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Jets' last six home games
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.