NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds (Pass-Rushers Dominate the Board)
A long offseason is winding down as there will be an NFL game this week with the preseason kicking off between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans in Canton.
While the Hall of Fame Game is a welcomed sign of the upcoming season, there are more important games on the horizon in just over a month when the regular season kicks off. One way to attack betting on the NFL is in the futures market. While you can bet on teams to succeed or come up short, another fun future is for the slew of awards handed out at the end of the regular season.
Today, we’re looking at the odds on the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Here are some things to know about the board.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pass-Rushers Dominate
With 14 sacks last season, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett claimed his first Defensive Player of the Year Award after helping lead his club to a playoff berth.
A defensive lineman has been named the Defensive Player of the Year in four consecutive seasons and nine of the last 10 seasons. The last non-pass rusher to win the award was Stephon Gilmore, who had six interceptions and a pair of pick-sixes with the New England Patriots.
Prior to Gilmore, Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly won the award in 2013. Since then, the award has been passed around by a slew of future Hall-of-Famers like J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald, so it’s no surprise that the league’s top pass-rushers are all hovering around the top of the board heading this preseason.
Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and Dallas phenom Micah Parsons are tied as the betting favorites for the award at +550 ($100 bet wins $550), which carries an implied probability of 15.38%.
They are closely followed by San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby at +700. Looking to repeat, Garrett is +800 to round out the top 5 and Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson is sixth at +1000 as one of the ascending top pass rushers in the NFL.
Who is the First Non-Pass Rusher on the Board?
You’ll have to scroll just slightly to find the first member of the secondary on the Defensive Player of the Year odds board.
Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton is 12th at +3500 and is followed by San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner at 4000.
Warner has been named a first-team All-Pro in three of the last four seasons. Hamilton, a first-round pick in 2022, will be one of the league’s highest-paid safeties one day after turning in a first-team All-Pro season in 2023.
Full Board for Defensive Player of the Year
- T.J. Watt: +550
- Micah Parsons: +550
- Nick Bosa: +700
- Maxx Crosby: +700
- Myles Garrett: +800
- Aidan Hutchinson: +1000
- Will Anderson Jr.: +2000
- Danielle Hunter: +2500
- Josh Allen (JAX): +2500
- Chris Jones: +3000
- Montez Sweat: +3000
- Kyle Hamilton: +3500
- Fred Warner: +4000
- Rashan Gary: +5000
- Haason Reddick: +5000
- Trey Hendrickson: +5000
- Joey Bosa: +5000
- Jalen Carter: +5500
- Jaylon Johnson: +6000
- Sauce Gardner: +6000
- Jalen Ramsey: +6000
- Khalil Mack: +6000
- Kayvon Thibodeaux: +6000
- Justin Madubuike: +6000
- Brian Burns: +6000
- Roquan Smith: +7500
- George Karlaftis: +7500
- Bradley Chubb: +7500
- Devon Witherspoon: +8000
- Derwin James: +8000
- Quinnen Williams: +8000
- Dexter Lawrence II: +10000
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.