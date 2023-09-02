NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds (Micah Parsons Heavily Favored; Can Nick Bosa Repeat?)
How to bet the Defensive Player of the Year Award this season.
By Peter Dewey
The Defensive Player of the Year Award has traditionally gone to edge rushers or players with high sack numbers, but could that change in 2023?
Oddsmakers aren’t expecting that, as Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons is the favorite to win the award. The highest non-pass rusher in the odds is currently New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at +2000.
No matter who you plan to bet on, make sure to wager at DraftKings Sportsbook and get their awesome welcome offer. New users who sign up with the link below will receive $200 in bonus bets once they deposit and wager $5.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Can Nick Bosa repeat as Defensive Player of the Year?
San Francisco 49ers star defensive lineman Nick Bosa is not the favorite to win the DPOY after winning in 2022, but that may be because it’s rare to see a repeat player in this award.
While I don’t mind betting on Bosa at his current odds, only Aaron Donald (2017 and 2018) and J.J. Watt (2014 and 2015) have repeated as the DPOY going all the way back to Lawrence Taylor in 1981 and 1982. It’s a tough feat, so that may be why Bosa’s odds are where they are.
Haason Reddick is solid dark horse pick for Defensive Player of the Year
At +3000, Haason Reddick is a solid pick to win Defensive Player of the Year if you’re looking for a player further down the odds board.
This past season, Reddick became the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more sacks in three straight seasons for three different teams.
He thrived in Philadelphia in his first season with the Eagles, recording 16 sacks and five forced fumbles. He’s playing on one of the best defenses in the league, so the opportunities will be there for him to make plays.
“The guys that we have on the team – the guys that we have on defense – we get to push each other,” Reddick told me of what allowed him to thrive in his first season in Philly. “You talking about maybe one of the best D-lines in football going against one of – if not the best – O-line in football.
“We get to go against the best every day.”
Reddick didn’t specifically state winning the DPOY as a goal, but it's safe to say that if he plays at the same level, he will at least be in the conversation.
“Just to be better than I was last year,” Reddick told me of his personal goals for 2023. “I know that last year I had an amazing year. There’s no way around that. It’s going to be hard to duplicate it – what I did last year. But I’m a man that believes in progress – steady progress at that, right? Continuing to be better. Continuing to get better. So as hard as it was, that’s the goal for this year. However I can just be better than I was last year – be a bigger impact for the team.”
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.