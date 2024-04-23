NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu Lead Way Ahead of NFL Draft
Breaking down the opening odds to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024
It's officially NFL Draft week and fans are getting ready to find out what rookies will be on their teams at the start of the 2024 season.
While the landing spots for the top prospects will play a big role in how they perform next season, that's not going to keep oddsmakers from releasing odds to win Rookie of the Year next season. As you might expect, some of the top defensive names in the draft are also favored to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024.
Let's dive into the odds.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
Laiatu Latu set as DROY favorite
There are three players above the rest on the odds list to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but Laiatu Latu is the top option at +700 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 12.5% chance the UCLA product will be named DROY of the year in 2024.
Latu recorded 13.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 12 games in his senior year at UCLA and 10.5 sacks with 12.5 tackles for a loss in his junior year. His one red flag is a serious neck injury he suffered early in his collegiate career. He didn't compete in either the 2020 or 2021 season due to suffering a neck injury and was advised by Washington, his team at the time, to medically retire from football.
After refusing to clear him to play, Latu transferred to UCLA and thrived in his two seasons as a Bruin. If he can stay healthy, he has one of the highest ceilings among all draft prospects.
The next two teams on the list are Jared Verse from Florida State and Dallas Turner from Alabama. All three players atop the odds list are pass rushers. Quinyon Mitchell, the cornerback from Toledo, is the first non-pass rusher on the odds list at +1000.
Betting on a pass-rusher is generally a good idea with five of the last six winners of the award playing that position. The sole outlier in that stretch is Sauce Gardner, who won it in 2022 as cornerback for the Jets.
If you want to bet on a player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, click the link below to sign up for an account at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you palce your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.