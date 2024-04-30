NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds Following 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds highlight a wide open group of players.
By Reed Wallach
The 2024 NFL Draft is finished and its time to turn our eyes to the 2024 regular season and look for the impact rookies!
This past NFL Draft was unique in that no defensive player went until No. 15 with Laiatu Latu going to the Colts, but there are plenty of talented players in this year’s class, including the favorite in Defensive Rookie of the Year odds Dallas Turner of the Vikings and Jared Verse of the Rams in addition to Latu.
While defensive players fell in the draft, that was the benefit of some teams picking further down the draft, as the likes of cornerback Quinyon Mitchell filled a need for the Eagles at No. 22, and is the fourth choice to win DROY, tied with fellow first round cornerback Terrion Arnold at +1100 on the odds board.
It does appear that pass rushers are the flavor of oddsmakers as the top three pass rush selections are the three favorites in the market, but its far from the expectation.
In recent years, it’s been widely dispersed who wins the DROY. Since 2010, three cornerbacks, four linebackers and six defensive linemen have won the award.
With some wide variance, can we see someone further down the board win? The shortest odds for a linebacker, for reference, is Edgerrin Cooper of the Packers at +3000.
For now, here’s the full list of odds:
2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
