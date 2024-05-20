NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Power Rankings (Who Are the Top Contenders?)
The NFL Draft is in the rear-view mirror and now we have nothing to do for the next few months except for speculate on the 2024 season.
One of the topics we can debate until the season kicks off is who the best rookies will be of this year's class. Of course we're all hoping the players our favorite teams selected are going to work out, but as all fans know, that's not always the case.
In this article, we're going to focus on the defensive side of the football. I'm going to power rank who I think are going to be the top 10 defensive rookies this season along with their betting odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
NFL Defensive Rookie Power Rankings
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
10) Cooper DeJean (+2500)
Cooper DeJean is one of the most skilled defensive backs selected in the NFL Draft and many people were surprised he fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in t he second round. The main thing working against him winning Defensive Rookie of the Year is the fact the Eagles' also selected Quinyon Mitchell with their first pick. That, along with CJ Gardner-Johnson returning to Phiadelphia, may end up hurting DeJean's playing time.
9) Nate Wiggins (+3000)
Nate Wiggins, the defensive back from Clemson, is going to joined a stacked Ravens defense. Being a rookie on a strong defense may result in opposing offenses to try to pick on him by targeting whatever receiver Wiggins is covering. That will either hurt or help his rookie of the year resume, depending on how he performs in those spots.
8) Austin Booker (+4000)
My favorite dark horse bet to win Defensive Rookie of the Year is the Chicago Bears' fifth round pick from Kansas, Austin Booker. He recorded 56 tackles and eight sacks in his lone season with the Jayhawks, and he has shown he has the skills to compete at the NFL level.
If he plays his way into the starting lineup at defensive end, I wouldn't be surprised if he does damage in his rookie season.
7) Chop Robinson (+1600)
Some people believe the Miami Dolphins reached for Chop Robinson at No. 21 overall in the draft, but that must mean they see something in him that maybe others don't. He recorded 5.5 sacks in his only season with Penn State and now he joins a Dolphins defense that is in desperate need of some sort of pass rush.
At the very least, he should get plenty of playing time for Miami.
6) Quinyon Mitchell (+1200)
The consensus No. 1 cornerback in the draft was selected by the Eagles with the No. 22 overall pick. Philadelphia's biggest weak spot was its secondary last season so the Eagles' front office expects Mitchell to make an immediate impact in his rookie season.
If the Eagles defense takes a big step forward this season, Mitchell may just end up leading the charge for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
5) Terrion Arnold (+1200)
Speaking of bad secondaries who drafted a cornerback with their first pick, Terriod Arnold was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 24 overall pick. He'll join his former Alabama teammate, Brian Branch, in the Lions' secondary as they look to take another step forward in 2024.
It's not unheard of for a cornerback to win the award as Sauce Gardner won it in 2022, and Arnold may have the best chance amongst all rookies at that position to win it in 2024.
4) Byron Murphy (+1400)
There was a lot of late hype surrounding Byron Murphy heading into the NFL Draft, and he ended up being selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 16 overall pick. The 2023 Big 12 defensive lineman of the year is another example of a player joining a team that is in desperate need of a playmaker at his position.
3) Jared Verse (+1200)
There were people who believed Jared Verse was the best pass-rusher in the draft and if you're one of those people, you're going to love his odds at +1200 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was selected No. 19 overall by the Los Angeles Rams.
I would like his chances a lot more if Aaron Donald didn't retire. He would have taken a lot of the attention away from Verse but now that he's gone, opposing offensive lines will be able to focus on the rookie which may ultimately hurt his production.
2) Dallas Turner (+430)
Dallas Turner is the betting favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but I'm going to put him in the No. 2 spot in my power rankings. Much like Verse with the Rams, opposing offenses don't have another impressive defensive player to focus their attention on when it comes to scheming against the Vikings' defense.
That may hurt Turner's production until their pass-rush gets some other help or it may lead to him being even more impressive if he can rack up some sacks.
1) Laiatu Latu (+500)
There's a reason why Laiatu Latu was the first defensive player selected in the draft. He has arguably the highest upside amongst all defensive players and as long as he stays healthy, he can make an immediate impact for the Colts.
The Colts' defensive line also has the likes of Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner, which means he won't be by himself when it comes to rushing the passer. Teams may need to focus on Paye specifically, which could open things up for the rookie.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.