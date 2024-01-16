NFL Divisional Round Schedule and Odds for Every Game
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game in the divisional round.
By Peter Dewey
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is set, as there are just eight teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy this season.
Two young quarterbacks -- CJ Stroud and Jordan Love -- showed that the NFL could be seeing a bit of a changing of the guard, pulling off upset wins on Wild Card Weekend to advance their teams (that were both underdogs) to the second round.
Meanwhile, the Kanas City Chiefs' quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions is still alive and well after the team dominated the Miami Dolphins in freezing temperatures in Kansas City. That sets up yet another matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the playoffs.
This week, we'll finally get to the see the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers (the No. 1 seeds in each conference) take the field for their playoff debuts this season.
Oddsmakers have released the latest odds for every game now that Monday's playoff action is complete, so let's dive in to help bettors get a head start on wagering on this week's action:
NFL Divisional Round Schedule and Odds
Saturday, Jan. 20 NFL Playoff Games
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Jan. 21 NFL Playoff Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
