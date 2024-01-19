NFL Divisional Weekend Betting Splits (Public loves Saturday's Underdogs)
Before we know it the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs will have begun. There are four games set to take place this weekend at eight teams are still alive in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The odds are set for each game and as we approach the weekend, it's interesting to take a look at which side people are backing. Let's take a peak.
NFL Betting Splits for Divisional Round
Based on the numbers above, it looks like bettors love the two underdogs on Saturday. The Texans and Packers, who are both 9.5-point underdogs, are receiving the most lopsided amount of bets this weekend with 73% and 67%, respectively.
The splits on Sunday's games are closer in terms of total amount of bets, with the Lions (-6.5) receiving 57% of bets and the Bills (-2.5) receiving 61% of bets, but the amount of money wagered is more lopsided on the favorites.
For example, 71% of the money bet in the Lions vs. Buccaneers game is on Detroit. 69% of the money bet on the Chiefs vs. Bills game is on Buffalo. That tells us that the professionals, the ones wagering a significant sum of money, are placing those big bets on the favorites on Sundays while a higher percentage of the smaller bets are on the underdogs.
