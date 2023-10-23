NFL DPOY Odds: Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons Co-Favorites for Award
The NFL Defensive Player of the Year race is heating up as we near the halfway mark of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The tightest award race in the NFL this season may be the Defensive Player of the Year as Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett staked his claim on the award in Week 7, blocking a field goal and forcing multiple fumbles to lead the Browns to a 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
It's hard to find a better game than the one that Garrett had in Week 7, but he's not the favorite to win the DPOY -- yet.
Garrett is currently tied with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons atop the odds board, and Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt is right behind them.
Myles Garrett DPOY Odds
Garrett moved to +220 to win Defensive Player of the Year after his two-sack game where he forced three turnovers for the Browns.
Cleveland needed all of it, as the team struggled to keep up with the Colts at points with P.J. Walker having to play quarterback for the injured Deshaun Watson.
On the season, Garrett has 7.5 sacks in six games. He's coming off a season where he finished fifth in the voting for DPOY, and he appears to have a better case so far in 2023.
TJ Watt DPOY Odds
While Garrett dominated the 1 p.m. window on Sunday, it was Watt who picked off Matthew Stafford to jumpstart a Pittsburgh Steelers comeback win in the 4 p.m. window.
Watt leads the NFL with 8.0 sacks, and he already has two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries this season.
After injuries limited Watt to just 10 games last season, he looks poised to remain in the conversation for DPOY in 2023.
Micah Parsons DPOY Odds
Parsons was on a bye in Week 7, and he watched himself get passed up statistically by Garrett and Watt. Parsons has just five sacks and one forced fumble this season.
While Parsons is the favorite, partially because of Dallas' hot start, he may not be the best bet given where each of these three players stand in the stats department through seven weeks.
NFL DPOY Odds
This award has turned into a three-man race, with Parson, Garrett and Watt all sitting in a similar position entering Week 8.
All three players have had their bye week now as well, so the numbers will be easy to compare as we go down the stretch of the season.
If you're thinking on betting on anyone in the Defensive Player of the Year market, consider doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook.
New users that sign up with the link below will receive $200 in bonus bets if they wager just $5! That's a great offer -- especially if you're betting on an award market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.