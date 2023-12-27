NFL Fraud Power Rankings (Buccaneers Are Worst Team in NFC Playoffs)
The NFL Fraud Rankings continue as we enter the final stretch of the NFL season. Teams that I have labelled as fraudulent have already proved themselves to be, like the Eagles and the Jaguars, but there's a new team that has emerged as the latest front runner on the list of most overrated teams in the NFL.
Most Overrated Teams in the NFL
5) Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 5)
The rest of the football world has caught on to how fraudulent the Philadelphia Eagles are, but they're still likely going to win the NFC East and host a playoff game so they'll still hang on to the No. 5 spot on my fraud rankings.
The Eagles are just 14th in the league in Net Yards per Play at +0.1, that's a worse mark than teams like Rams (+0.3), Falcons (+0.2), and Vikings (+0.5). They're a completely average team that's going to run into issues in the postseason.
4) Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: Not Ranked)
The Cincinnati Bengals still have a shot at the playoffs, but they were exposed this past weekend by the Steelers. Let's remember this team is just 29th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play. Just the Commanders, Broncos, and Giants rank worse.
Sure, Jake Browning may be better than people expected, but even he can't make up for a horrid defense that's one of the worst in the league. Let's just be honest and call this team what it is; bad.
3) Green Bay Packers (Last Week: Not Ranked)
There was a stretch of games in the middle of the season where the Green Bay Packers looked like legitimate contenders, but similar to the Bengals, their defense has completed let them down and they're dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play in their last three games at -1.4. To make matters worse, those games weren't exactly against fierce competition. They were against the Giants, Buccaneers, and Panthers.
I don't expect they'll do enough to make the playoffs in the final two weeks of the season.
2) Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 1)
Much like the Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been exposed as the frauds that they are. They're still technically sitting in first place in the AFC South, but the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts sit with the same record. They're in real danger of falling out of the postseason unless they pick things up in the final two weeks.
They're 20th in the league in Net Yards per Play at -0.2.
1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: 2)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the talk of the town lately, but I'm not buying into the hype. Sure, they may end up winning the NFC South, but I can tell you right now I'll be betting against them in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.
Amongst all teams currently sitting in a playoff spot, the Buccaneers rank the lowest in Net Yards per Play at -0.5, which is 25th in the league. Even on their three-game win streak, they have a Net Yards per Play of -0.2. That's not exactly promising.
