NFL Fraud Power Rankings (Dallas Cowboys are Overrated)
Ranking the top five most overrated and fraudulent teams in the NFL at the conclusion of Week 2.
We're now two weeks into the NFL season which means we have twice as many games to reflect on than what we had last week.
Some teams are starting to look like contenders while others are looking like pretenders. I'm here to point out which teams are pretenders disguised as contenders.
This is the second edition of the Fraud Power Rankings. Last week, the Chargers took the top spot. Can they remain in that spot despite being 0-2? Maybe now they're just straight up bad instead of being fraudulent.
Let's jump into the second edition of my NFL Fraud Rankings:
Most Fraudulent Teams in the NFL
5) Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: 1)
The Chargers were the top team on my power rankings last week, but they move down to the No. 5 spot this week. They're 0-2 now, losing an extremely winnable game against the Tennessee Titans. They're still not as good as their public perception, but a team can only be described as "fraudulent" if its actually won a few games.
At this point, the Chargers are teetering on the knife's edge of overrated and just plain bad.
Their defense is atrociously bad, allowing 6.9 yards per play. That's 0.9 yards more per play than the next worse team.
4) Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 2)
The Seattle Seahawks move from No. 2 to No. 4 because I was actually impressed by their Week 2 win against the Detroit Lions.
With that being said, they're still overrated. Their defense, like the Chargers, is bad. They're 30th in the NFL in opponent yards per play, giving up 5.9 yards per snap. I still firmly believe they're not a playoff team, and if they start winning games they don't deserve to, they could be a future No. 1 team on this list.
3) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 3)
The most controversial team on this list is the Dallas Cowboys, who some are already crowning the best team in the NFC. They've won their first two games by a combined score of 70-10, but yet I'm still not sold on this team.
Their Week 1 win was a comedy of errors for the New York Giants more so than an impressive win by the Cowboys, and they were outgained by the Jets in Week 2 in terms of yards per play. The Jets averaged 4.7, the Cowboys averaged 4.6.
Luckily for them, the Jets coughed up four turnovers which was the difference maker in the game.
The Cowboys will probably climb this list even further when they beat the worst team in the NFL this week, the Arizona Cardinals.
Let's pump the brakes on this team until they have an impressive win against an actual contender. I'm eyeing their Week 5 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
2) Washington Commanders (Last Week: Not Ranked)
The Washington Commanders go from not being ranked, up to the No. 2 spot on the list after starting 2-0 with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos. Should we really be celebrating a team that hardly edged out the Cardinals and then were the beneficiaries of a choke job by the Broncos?
They rank just 16th in net yards per play at -0.2 and their schedule is only going to get more difficult as the season goes on.
1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: Not Ranked)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the No. 1 spot on the list after I was disgusted to find people saying they're the best team in the NFC South.
Let's slow our roll on that one, my friends!
Yes, they're 2-0, but they were severely outplayed in their Week 1 win against the Vikings and then beat up on one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Bears. Heading into Week 3, they're 19th in the NFL in net yards per play at -0.3.
The Buccaneers are a bad team, and they're going to prove that to us sooner rather than later.
