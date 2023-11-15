NFL Fraud Power Rankings (Mike Tomlin's Voodoo is Most Powerful Weapon in NFL)
Ranking the top 5 most fraudulent and overrated teams in the NFL ahead of Week 11 action.
The Pittsburgh Steelers for the third year in a row are the most fraudulent team in the NFL and spoiler alert, they top the rankings once again this week. The Mike Tomlin voodoo is a force to be reckoned with.
But, my official fraud power rankings consist of five teams who are fraudulent. Let's waste no time, I'm ready to break down the Week 11 edition of this list.
Most Overrated Teams in the NFL
5) Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: Not Ranked)
The Jaguars were listed No. 1 on this list earlier this season but they were taken off the list after a few impressive performances where they truly dominated their opponents. After last week's gross loss to the 49ers, they have reappeared on this list at No. 5. Their defense is solid, but their offense has a TON of issues. Here's where they rank in a few key offensive metrics:
- EPA per Play: 23rd
- Yards per Play: 20th
- Third down conversion rate: 25th
- Red zone touchdown percentage: 29th
Those are some worrying numbers and now they're all of a sudden just one game ahead of the Houston Texans in the AFC South. Uh-oh.
4) Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 5)
The Bengals' issues continue to be their defense but yet nobody is talking about how bad they've been, even after their Week 10 loss to the Texans. Cincinnati is giving up 6.1 yards per play this season, which is the second most in the NFL next to Denver. Sure, Joe Burrow and the offense may be clicking, but they can only do so much when their defense refuses to play good football.
There's a very real chance the Bengals get exposed once again on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens.
3) Cleveland Browns (Last Week: 3)
The Browns are Steelers-lite. They obviously have a better defense than the Steelers but their defense is complete trash and they are undeserving of their 6-3 record. They're just 15th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.1 and they're going to start losing games in a hurry, especially now that Deshaun Watson is out for the year. This team won't be in the playoffs.
2) Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 2)
The Eagles were on a BYE so they are stuck at the No. 2 spot this week. Now, they have a very real chance to play themselves off this list if they can win in impressive fashion against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Still, let's remember they're just 11th in Net yards per Play at +0.2 and are somehow just seventh in the league in average scoring margin despite having the best record at 8-1.
The Chiefs may expose them this week.
1) Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 1)
New week, same old story with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I don't know what spells Mike Tomlin is casting in this locker room but year-after-year they get outplayed in almost every game by find ways to finish with a winning record. They've been outgained in every game this year, rank 28th in Net yards per Play at -0.8, but yet are somehow 6-3.
To be honest, it's just impressive at this point. I've never seen a team win so consistently while getting outplayed in every single game. Hats off to Tomlin, but this team is still as fraudulent as they come.