NFL Futures: Breaking Down the Top Contenders in the 2025 Super Bowl Odds
Even though we're in the early days of July that does not stop us degenerates from thinking about football. In fact, we're really not all that far away from the season at this point. The release of the new EA NCAAF game is almost upon us, student players will report to their respective camps for the college season next month, and not long after that NFL training camps will follow.
So what does that mean for us as bettors?
Well the lines are not solidified yet and won't be until we get through the pre-season as we'll undoubtedly have a slew of injuries that will shift the markets. There's two ways to view that of course, do we buy some futures tickets now or wait until each roster is completed?
The nature of the NFL as we all know makes that question impossible to answer so do as you see fit. I like to jump on some of these earlier in the summer in hopes to find some weaknesses in certain lines.
Super Bowl Odds for Every Team
First let's take a look at the odds for all 32 as provided by bet365:
- Kansas City Chiefs +550
- San Francisco 49ers +500
- Baltimore Ravens +900
- Buffalo Bills +1200
- Detroit Lions +1200
- Cincinnati Bengals +1200
- Philadelphia Eagles +1500
- Dallas Cowboys +1600
- Houston Texans +1600
- Green Bay Packers +1800
- New York Jets +2000
- Miami Dolphins +2400
- Atlanta Falcons +2500
- Los Angeles Rams +3000
- Chicago Bears +3300
- Los Angeles Chargers +3500
- Cleveland Browns +4000
- Jacksonville Jaguars +4500
- Pittsburgh Steelers +4500
- Indianapolis Colts +6000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600
- Seattle Seahawks +6600
- Minnesota Vikings +7000
- New Orleans Saints +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders +8000
- Arizona Cardinals +10000
- New York Giants +10000
- Denver Broncos +12500
- Washington Commanders +125000
- New England Patriots +15000
- Tennessee Titans +15000
- Carolina Panthers +25000
Some lines immediately jump out at me here heading into this seasons training camp. Most of these squads have made significant changes up and down their depth charts with the exception of San Francisco. Kansas City has revamped their receiving room and Baltimore has an entirely new running back room lead by Derrick Henry.
For this exercise I have created four tiers to engage within, the first and fourth of which I don't consider worthwhile to be totally frank, and I will explain my logic in the words ahead. So, first up is ELITE.
Elite Super Bowl Contenders
Kansas City, San Francisco and Baltimore are in a league of their own as it stands today for what we know they can do and project them to do, and coupled with the augmented rosters they are preparing to trot out this year.
Kansas City really has become the modern version of the old Patriots where no matter the team around him, Patrick Mahomes just finds a way using his freakish skills to propel the Chiefs to victory, and no defense -- no matter how good -- can find answers for this attack in the long run.
San Francisco is different in its philosophy in that it has an incredibly deep roster with what we don't consider as an elite quarterback at the helm, but is good enough.
Baltimore is not far behind either of the aforementioned clubs in its overall power scores, but remains slightly behind in the talent margins.
None of these teams interest me personally at their price points.
For a number of seasons now the AFC hasn't quite lived up to the hype that it generally garners heading into the year, but the fact remains that in all four divisions their is a plethora of talent.
If the conference finally lives up to it's potential as a whole and relatively healthy throughout, it has to, at some point, be the gauntlet we all know it can be.
With that in mind, Kansas City at +550 which is the best price I have found, it's as low as +430 in some places, I don't see a ton of value all things considered. Baltimore is closer to what I want for a price, but that division is remarkably improved with the Steelers finding answers at QB in a tandem that could be considered among the best in the league.
Moreover, the Bengals (who we'll get too) are poised to return to the Super Bowl contenders discussion barring everyone can stay healthy, and the Browns are running back one of the most complete teams and best coaching staffs in all of football.
This makes for an incredibly challenging schedule for this Ravens squad and I don't love laying a price that reflects them as being a runaway favorite within this division. Which means this season, I will be holding tickets for teams in the following category(s).
Super Bowl Contenders
Cincinnati Bengals
This tier offers us some really exciting bets that can push for runs to the Super Bowl starting with a couple of squads who have been very close including those aforementioned Bengals who lost to the Rams three seasons ago in the big game.
At +1200, and with Joe Burrow returning to form healthy and 10-15 pounds heavier, I consider this to be the first price point to start laying bets. The Bengals can win this division, and can be argued to be just as good of a roster with more tangible success than their counterpart, the Ravens. While all the same road blocks that stand in the way of Baltimore are present for Cincinnati, it is every bit as equipped to overcome them and provide us with a better profit margin therefore I'll be holding this ticket.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia comes in at No. 2 on this list in terms of a good value bet. The Eagles took a step back last season but are largely the same group that lost the big game to the Chiefs two seasons ago by a score and a piss-poor holding call.
The loss of Jason Kelce looms large as he's widely regarded as one of the best center's to ever do it and was the leader of the group therefore those shoes need to be filled. As of now according to their own website, they have Cam Jurgens, Dylan McMahon and Jason Poe on their center depth chart so we shall see if the offensive line can thrive in his absence.
The addition of Saquon Barkley adds an interesting layer to an already dynamic running game that will be at the very least fun to watch.
Houston Texans
Houston is my hype boy pick of the year but I think there's very legitimate cause for the hype. This team is ready to rock and roll at every position, and it has the best young quarterback in the game on his rookie deal for the next four seasons.
All of the Texans' exceptional young weapons from last season are returning and are being joined by Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon. Nick Caserio signaled to the rest of the league this summer that they need to be concerned about this Texans team competing deep into January and I am absolutely here for it.
Miami Dolphins
Miami rounds out this tier at +2400.
While I am aware that the Dolphins truly did struggle in the cold this season and will have to overcome that no doubt, I tend to think that fact is somewhat over shadowed from the other more important fact that they were out-schemed quite often in those losses.
No team used pre-snap motion more than the Dolphins last season with the exception of the 49ers, and worthy opponents figured out how to attack that by taking that snap motion option away and the Dolphins didn't seem to have a backup plan.
I don't think that will happen twice. Mike McDaniel is a wizard from the Kyle Shanahan tree and strikes me as a guy who learns from his mistakes, not repeat them.
Next time, we're going to dive into what I've dubbed the "Playoff Caliber" tier and take a further look into some long shots who's strengths are not accurately reflected in their price point.
