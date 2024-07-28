NFL Futures: Breaking Down the Top Contenders for the Worst Record in the 2024 Season
We have reached the point of summer where NFL teams have reported to training camp, preseason games are just a few weeks away, and NFL futures markets are the talk of the sports betting community.
While these next couple of months are filling fan bases and organizations with optimism, let’s all be realistic and talk about those teams that won’t be competing for a Lombardi Trophy and will more than likely have their sights set on the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Odds to Have the Worst Record in the NFL in 2024 Season
- New England Patriots: +330
- Denver Broncos: +600
- Carolina Panthers: +750
- New York Giants: +1000
- Tennessee Titans: +1100
- Washington Commanders: +1300
- Minnesota Vikings: +1400
- Las Vegas Raiders: +1600
- Arizona Cardinals: +1800
- New Orleans Saints: +2700
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +2900
- Seattle Seahawks: +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3000
- Indianapolis Colts: +3000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +4200
- Cleveland Browns: +4500
- Los Angeles Chargers: +4800
- Los Angeles Rams: +5000
- Chicago Bears: +5500
- Atlanta Falcons: +6500
- Miami Dolphins: +8000
- Green Bay Packers: +8000
- Dallas Cowboys: +8000
- Buffalo Bills: +9000
- Houston Texans: +9500
- New York Jets: +10000
- Detroit Lions: +13000
- Cincinnati Bengals: +15000
- Baltimore Ravens: +16000
- San Francisco 49ers: +18000
- Philadelphia Eagles: +19000
- Kansas City Chiefs: +26000
New England Patriots (+340)
This is a new sight for football fans after two decades of dominance, but when you consider that the Patriots are entering this season with a first year head coach in Jerod Mayo as well as a presumptive rookie starter at quarterback in Drake Maye, it makes sense why the Patriots have the shortest odds to have the worst record.
Now, a rookie coach and quarterback combination doesn’t necessarily mean failure is certain, as there have been plenty of teams to see success in these scenarios. The concerns with the Patriots go beyond that.
Will Rhamondre Stevenson perform to the standards of his new contract? Will there be any development and production from the receivers? How will the defense improve under a defensive minded coach?
All of these questions will need to be answered throughout the season as the Patriots prepare to navigate what is projected to be the eighth toughest schedule this season.
Denver Broncos (+600)
The Broncos are another team with a rookie quarterback to make this list and they have questions they’ll need to answer. The performance of Bo Nix will make or break the Broncos’ season. Nix enters a very favorable situation; he has a proven head coach in Sean Payton, he has a defined starting running back in Javonte Williams, and he has a very talented group of wide receivers led by Courtland Sutton, but a any lack of production from Nix will sink the Broncos.
The other question is that of the Broncos’ defense. Will they improve and be able to stop any opposing offense? The Broncos ranked in the bottom five in points allowed last season, and while there is talent on this side of the ball, it is going to be a while before we forget that the Dolphins hung 70 on the Broncos, however taking advantage of the 12th easiest schedule this season might be a good start.
Carolina Panthers (+750)
Can it get much worse than last season? Bryce Young was sacked 62 times as a rookie, Frank Reich was fired after only 11 games, the Panthers averaged only 13.9 points per game, all while finishing 2-15 with the league’s worst record.
If there was a positive takeaway from last season it was that the Panthers’ defense actually allowed the fourth fewest yards per game, and the bulk of that defense is returning for this season.
Upgrades have been made at wide receiver with the additions of Diontae Johnson and draft pick Xavier Legette, and the offensive-line has been reconstructed to develop a running game and better protect Bryce Young. There is a lot of speculation regarding any potential success in Carolina, however their odds aren’t as short as one would think as a result of a strength of schedule that projects to be the second easiest in the NFL.
New York Giants (+1000)
It’s a new season, with the same questions in the Meadowlands. Is Daniel Jones really the guy? Will any of the wide receivers finally develop? Will the run game be consistent? The last question can be addressed first seeing that Devin Singletary is the new starting running back now that Saquon Barkley is no longer a Giant.
To be optimistic, Singletary did have his most productive seasons in Buffalo with Brian Daboll calling the plays. The reviews on Malik Nabers in practice make it sounds as if he is a definite top wide receiver; the rest of the lineup still needs some work.
The defense finished tied with the Ravens for the most takeaways last season, however they finished near the bottom of the league in both sacks and points allowed, and newly acquired Brian Burns is expected to help with improving both of those numbers.
Tennessee Titans (+1100)
Rookie head coach Brian Callahan hopes his success with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati can translate to Will Levis and a new look Titans offense. Levis figures to be the starting quarterback after an up-and-down rookie campaign, however both Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis could see the field at some point this season.
This is also the post Derrick Henry era in Tennessee and Tony Pollard looks to prove himself as an RB1 after seeing a dip in production in his final season in Dallas. The receiving group is loaded with Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley coming over in free agency, with DeAndre Hopkins remaining the top target.
The defense has many new faces, with L’Jarius Sneed being the most impactful acquisition. The Titans schedule projects to be the 10th easiest in the NFL, however they play 13-straight games to end the season after an early bye-week.
