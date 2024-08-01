NFL Hall of Fame Game: Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears Betting Preview, Odds, Prediction
By Cody Pestino
The NFL preseason will begin with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 1, as a part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend. This year the game will feature the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. This weekend is also when the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class takes their place in Canton, therefore the inductees will be honored on the field before the game.
Texans vs Bears Odds
Spread:
- Texans -2 (-110)
- Bears +2 (-110)
Moneyline;
- Texans -135
- Bears +114
Total:
- 30 (Over -110/Under -110)
As of this writing player props are not offered for this game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Key Actives and Inactives
Chicago Bears Inactives: All Key Starters
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that all starters will not suit up in the preseason opener in Canton, Ohio. This includes rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, meaning Tyson Bagent will get the start, and quarterbacks Brett Rypien, and Austin Reed will also see time.
At the time of this writing, it does appear that the other Bears rookies will suit up tonight including wide receiver Rome Odunze, who the Bears selected with the 9th overall pick in this year's draft.
Houston Texans Inactives: All Key Starters
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans hinted that they will not have their starters out there Thursday night on a radio show this week. This means rookie of the year CJ Stroud and newly acquired Stefon Diggs will not make their debut as a duo when the Texans take the field.
Former third-round pick Davis Mills will get the start at quarterback for the Texans, and veteran quarterbacks Case Keenum and Tim Boyle should also see the field.
Texans vs Bears Prediction
Betting on the NFL preseason can be challenging due to the unknown of exactly who will see the field and how long they will be out there. However, in this matchup, we know both teams will have veteran quarterbacks, who have plenty of regular-season NFL experience under their belt. We also know both teams have young skill players that they want to see develop into key role players.
For the Texans, we can look out for wide receiver John Metchie, rookie running back Jawhar Jordan, and rookie tight end Cade Stover. For the Bears, we can look out for rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, second-year wide receiver Tyler Scott, and second-year running back Roschon Johnson.
With veteran quarterbacks running the offenses and talented young skill players following their lead, we can expect these offenses to have success moving the ball in this match-up. The total has gone over in the previous two Hall of Fame Games, and the books are giving another low total, set at just 30.5 points. Bettors should feel confident in the total going over 30.5 points.
Pick: OVER 30.5 (-112)
