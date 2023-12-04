NFL MVP Odds: Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott Make Shocking Rise in Market
The NFL MVP market has taken a massive turn after the results in Week 13.
By Peter Dewey
There's a new MVP favorite in the NFL and his name is ... Brock Purdy?!
The former seventh-round pick's rise to stardom continues after he turned in a massive four-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.
That game -- and win -- led the San Francisco 49ers to the top of the odds to win the Super, and Purdy is now the favorite to win MVP, just ahead of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
There is still plenty of time to go in the season, but Purdy bettors are in a great spot with the latest odds movement after he was not in consideration for this award nearly as much when San Francisco entered its bye week on a losing streak.
Since then, the 49ers have rattled off four striaght double-digit wins to move to 9-3 on the season. Can Purdy finish the job and win the MVP?
Let's take a look at the latest odds:
Latest NFL MVP Odds After Week 13
Brock Purdy NFL MVP Odds
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Purdy is +300 to win MVP -- the leader of the pack.
While it may come as a surprise to some, Purdy has the numbers to back it up this season.
The 49ers quarterback has a 23-touchdown to six-interception ratio this season, and he's certainly made the most out of the plethora of weapons that the 49ers have on offense.
If San Francisco can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC (it'll need Philly to lose another game), it's going to be hard to shy away from giving Purdy this award -- especially since he has numbers that are on par with the best quarterbacks in the game.
The other thing in Purdy's favor is that the team has wins over the Eagles and Cowboys, the two top teams in the NFC with San Francisco. So, the head-to-head wins could give him an edge over both Hurts and Prescott in this race.
Dak Prescott NFL MVP Odds
Prescott also made a major leap to win the MVP, moving to +350 in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Dak was terrific once again on Thursday Night Football, helping Dallas pull to within a game of the Eagles in the NFC East. Prescott can really make his case, and separate himself from Hurts, if Dallas can beat the Eagels in Week 14.
Prescott leads the NFL with 26 touchdown passes this season, and he's only thrown six interceptions.
Aft FanDuel, Prescott is actually favored over Purdy, showing how close this market is right now.
While there is still a long way to go, both Purdy and Prescott are well-positioned for an MVP case, especially with the AFC standings looking extremely crowded down the stretch of the season.
That gives an NFC team like Dallas or San Fran a chance to finish with the best record in the NFL, which will bolster one of the quarterback's MVP case.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.