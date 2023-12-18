NFL MVP Odds Update: Brock Purdy Can Cement Case in Week 16 vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens?
The first and second choice to win NFL MVP meet on Christmas night.
By Reed Wallach
The NFL MVP race is starting to take shape as we head into the final three weeks of the season with the first odds on favorite emerging from the field.
are San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has become an outright favorite to win Most Valuable Player this season as the Niners have been running through opponents en route to the top seed in the NFL and looked at as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.
Following the Niners' 45-29 win last week, the team's sixth straight game scoring 27 or more points, all wins, Purdy jumped Dak Prescott as the betting favorite to win MVP.
Purdy, who is leading several key quarterback statistics, has a chance to cement his case as the league's MVP in a Monday Night Football showdown on Christmas night against the now second choice to win the award, Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson may not have the statistical case that Purdy has, but the Ravens have emerged as the top team in the AFC, on track to have the No. 1 seed even with a loss to the 49ers this coming week. Jackson, the 2019 MVP, has grown as a passer and is still a dangerous threat with his legs, rushing for 97 yards on top of 171 passing yards in the team's 23-7 win against the Jaguars last Sunday.
Purdy has a sizeable lead at the moment, but there is time for Jackson to make up ground, which will start on Monday against the 49ers' bottom-five rush defense. With a big game and win, Jackson will shorten the gap between him and Purdy and make for an even more heated debate down the stretch.
For now, here are the updated odds for NFL MVP as everyone is looking to run down Purdy.
2023 NFL MVP Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!