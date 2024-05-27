NFL MVP Power Rankings (Who Will be Named Most Valuable Player?)
It's time to settle in for the dog days of the NFL offseason with nothing left to look forward to until the Hall of Fame Game in August.
One thing we can do in the mean time is dive into the available futures for the 2024 campaign. Some times, placing bets this early can pay off in a big way before the season starts. In this article, we're going to dive into the odds to be named NFL MVP.
I'm going to power rank who I think will be the top 10 MVP candidates in 2024. Let's dive into it.
NFL MVP Power Rankings
10) Tua Tagovailoa +2500
Early in the 2023 season, Tua Tagovailoa as an MVP candidate when the Miami Dolphins were torching opponents on a weekly basis. He and the Dolphins stumbled a bit in the second half of the season and Tua ran into a bit of a turnover problem, which took him out of MVP contention, but he can stay consistent through 17 games in 2024, he may surprise some people when it comes to winning this award.
Remember, Tua led the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,624.
9) Dak Prescott +1600
Dak Prescott bounced back in a big way in 2023 after a bit of a rough 2022 season. He had the third most passing yards in the NFL with 4,516 and threw 36 touchdowns to only nine interceptions. The big thing holding Prescott back in the MVP conversation is he sometimes doesn't show his best stuff on the biggest stages. If he can take even a small step forward in 2024, he's going to be in MVP contention.
8) Jalen Hurts +1400
Jalen Hurts finished second in MVP voting in 2022 but then took a step back in 2023 when the Eagles imploded in the second half of the season. Can he return to his 2022 form in 2024? If he can, his name is going to get back to being in the mix for winning the award.
7) Jordan Love +1400
Jordan Love was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in the second half of the season in 2023. If he can build on that success and improve in 2024 while putting a full season together, he could be in the mix to win MVP. I think his betting odds are a bit shorter than what they deserve to be, but the sky is the limit for Love and the young Packers.
6) Brock Purdy +2000
Brock Purdy led the NFL in 2023 in yards per pass attempt, QBR, quarterback rating, and several other quarterback statistics. He was even set as the betting favorite to win MVP before a bad late-season performance against the Baltimore Ravens on prime time ended his hopes. He also has to compete with his teammate, Christian McCaffrey, who is the most likely MVP candidate amongst all non-quarterbacks.
Still, you can't argue with numbers and Purdy was statistically the best passing quarterback in the NFL last season.
5) Joe Burrow +1000
It seems like only a matter of time before Joe Burrow win an NFL MVP but 2023 was a strange season for him. He got off to a slow start and the Bengals were just 5-5 in games he played in before he suffered a season-ending injury.
Can he bounce back in a big way in 2024? The Bengals certainly have the offensive talent to help Burrow get to where he wants to go but he'll need to play better than he did last year.
4) Josh Allen +800
Like Burrow, it seems like only a matter of time before Josh Allen wins this award. He has finished in the top five in MVP voting in three of the past four seasons. Unfortunately, a lot of roster turnover this offseason leaves me concerned about his chances in 2024 and I don't think he's deserving of being second on the odds list.
Still, there's no denying his talent, skill, and ability to show up in big moments.
3) Lamar Jackson +1400
What is there to say about the defending two-time NFL MVP?
The only argument working against him in 2024 is that it may need to be undeniably Jackson who's the best player in the league for the voters to give him the award in two-straight seasons. With that being said, the addition of Derrick Henry and Hollywood Brown are going to do nothing but boost Jackson's efficiency this season.
2) CJ Stroud +1000
There was a point in time where CJ Stroud was in the conversation to win both Offensive Rookie of the Year and NFL MVP. He ended up not winning the latter, but he was still the Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the NFL in passing yards per game with 273.9. Now with another season under his belt and Stefon Diggs added to the receiving core, it's easy to imagine him being named MVP in his second season.
1) Patrick Mahomes +500
Patrick Mahomes is the consensus best football player on the planet and is on a path to potentially surpass Tom Brady as the greatest player of all time. He had almost no receivers to throw to last season but still managed to finish seventh in MVP voting and lead his team to another Super Bowl win. Now, with a boosted receiving core, there's nothing in his way when it comes to winning his third MVP award.
