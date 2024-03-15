NFL MVP Winners and Losers Following Opening Day of Free Agency
The first week of free agency is about to wrap up and we've seen plenty of action with players being shuffled around the league either by signing or trade.
So, it's time to take a step back and take a look at how the new acquisitions have affected the odds market, specifically the market to win MVP. In this article, I'm going to break down two winners and two losers from the free agency period when it comes to improving their chances of being named MVP of the league in 2024.
If you want to bet on a player to win MVP, then be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do, Caesars will cover your first bet, up to $1,000!
NFL MVP odds
NFL MVP Winners from Free Agency
Kirk Cousins MVP odds
There's no question that Kirk Cousins comes away from free agency as a big time winner. Sure, he had Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, but is quantity of offensive weapons just increased. He now has Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and fellow new acquisition, Darnell Mooney to throw to. Not to mention, he has Bijan Robinson in the backfield to help distract opponent's defenses.
Let's also keep in mind the Falcons have a top 10, and arguably a top 5, offensive line. They'll be able to protect Cousins and give him the time he needs to pick apart defenses. It's going to be a fun year to watch him go to work and potentially get in the MVP conversation.
Saquon Barkley MVP odds
It's obviously going to take a lot for a running back to win NFL MVP in today's game, but make no mistake, Saquon Barkley walks away from free agency as a massive winner. He played behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL throughout his career with the Giants and now he gets to play behind one of the best. In fact, the Giants ranked 31st in run-block rate win rate last season and the Eagles ranked first.
Look for Barkley to have the best season of his career in 2024.
NFL MVP Losers from Free Agency
Joe Burrow MVP odds
Things have not gone well for the Bengals' offense so far this offseason. They lost Tyler Boyd to free agency and after slapping the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, the receiver has requested a trade. With Boyd and potentially Higgins are gone, the Bengals are left with Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton irwin, and Mike Gesicki as their main pass catchers. After Chase, it's pretty ugly.
Burrow needs more than just Chase to throw the ball to if he wants to win MVP next season.
Justin Herbert MVP odds
If you thought Joe Burrow's situation was dire, just look what's happened to Justin Herbert and the Chargers. They released Mike Williams, traded Keenan Allen to the Bears, and Austin Ekeler signed with the Commanders.
As of writing this article, Herbert's offensive weapons are Gus Edwards, Joshua Palmer, and Quentin Johnson, who had a horrific rookie campaign. I would hold off on betting on Herbert to win MVP until they can find him some weapons.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.