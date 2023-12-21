NFL Net Yards Per Play Report (The Eagles are Imploding)
Taking a look at the latest standings in "Net Yards per Play" heading into Week 16 of the NFL season.
There are just three weeks left of the NFL regular season as teams vy for a spot in the postseason. Some times are just trying to make it in a wildcard berth while others are trying to clinch their division and maybe even a first round BYE.
If you're trying to figure out which teams are for real and which teams likely don't have a shot to make a run at the Super Bowl, the stat called "Net Yards per Play" is a good place to start.
What is Net Yards per Play?
Net Yards per Play is the figure you're left with when you take the average yards gained per play on offense and then subtract the average yards given up per play on defense.
Remember, Net Yards per Play doesn't take into account things like penalties, turnovers, and red zone efficiency. With that being said, it's a good starting point to see how well a team moves the ball down the field while preventing their opponents from doing so.
Net Yards per Play Standings for Week 16
The Eagles Are in a Ton of Trouble
Every team goes through a rough patch during their season. Even the San Francisco 49ers, who are currently the significant Super Bowl favorites, lost three games in a row earlier this season. With that being said, this looks like more than just a rough patch for the Eagles.
Not only have they lost three-straight, but their Net Yards per Play numbers are horrible and they've plummeted down the rankings. They have a Net Yards per Play of -0.9 over this losing streak and only five other teams rank worse in that stretch.
They've also fallen to 16th in that metrics for season-long numbers. That means they now have a Net Yards per Play this season that's worse than teams like the Rams, Falcons, and Saints. Yikes.
That's not a good sign for Eagles fans who were hoping to return to the Super Bowl this season. At least they should have a relatively easy matchup against the Giants on Christmas.
The Bengals Aren't Dead Yet
The Bengals currently sit as the No. 6 seed in the AFC but based on their remaining schedule, they're underdogs to make the postseason with the log jam of teams vying for a wild card berth. With that being said, don't count them out to not only make the playoffs, but potentially make a run.
Even with Joe Burrow sidelined, they've been playing the best football of their season, sporting a Net Yards per Play of +0.8 over their last three games with only the 49ers and Dolphins ranking better. If they can keep up that level of play, they'll get in the playoffs even with games against the Chiefs and Browns still on their schedule.
They're road favorites in Pittsburgh on Saturday in Week 16.
