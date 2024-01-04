NFL Net Yards per Play Report for Week 18 (Don't Count Out the Chiefs)
Breaking down the Net Yards per Play standings for all 32 teams heading into Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
We are finally here. It is the last week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
There are plenty of meaningless games this week but there are also a ton of games that will shape the playoff picture. So, let's take one last look at where all 32 teams rank in my favorite stat, Net Yards per Play, before the postseason bracket is official.
What is Net Yards per Play?
Net Yards per Play is the figure you're left with when you take the average yards gained per play on offense and then subtract the average yards given up per play on defense.
Remember, Net Yards per Play doesn't take into account things like penalties, turnovers, and red zone efficiency. With that being said, it's a good starting point to see how well a team moves the ball down the field while preventing their opponents from doing so.
Net Yards per Play Standings for Week 18
Don't Count Out the Chiefs
I think we can all be honest and say this year's version of the Kansas City Chiefs don't look as unstoppable as previous editions of Patrick Mahomes-led teams, but that doesn't mean we should count them out.
The Chiefs are still one of the top teams in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.9. Only the 49ers, Dolphins, and Ravens rank higher in that stat. What's even more promising is they've been even better of late, sporting a Net Yards per Play of +1.5 over their last three games, the second best mark in the league in that stretch.
They're locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC so they'll have to play at least one road game if they get past the first round, but don't be surprised if they're able to go on yet another deep playoff run.
Rams Are Legitimate Super Bowl Dark Horse
In case you didn't already know, the Los Angeles Rams are for real and their hot streak in the second half of the season has been far from being a fluke. They've climbed their way up the Net Yards per Play standings and currently sit eighth in the NFL at +0.4, which is a better season-long number than the Cleveland Browns.
They've been extra good in this spot over their last three games as well at +0.8 so they're playing some of their best football heading into the playoffs.
They'll rest the majority of their key starters in Week 18 against the 49ers, but look out for them to potentially pull off an upset in the wild card round.