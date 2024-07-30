NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds (Tyreek Hill Leads Loaded Board)
A long offseason is winding down as there will be an NFL game in just two days with the preseason kicking off between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans in Canton.
While the Hall of Fame Game is a welcomed sign of the upcoming season, there are more important games on the horizon in just over a month when the NFL regular season kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium.
One way to attack betting on the NFL is in the futures market. Aside from betting on a team’s success throughout the season through win totals and playoff odds, another fun future is for the slew of awards handed out at the end of the regular season.
After analyzing the pass-rusher frenzy around the Defensive Player of the Year Award yesterday, today we’re breaking down the board for Offensive Player of the Year. Here’s what to know about the board.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Running Back/Wide Receiver Have Dominated Recent Years
Five seasons have passed since Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set the league on fire by winning the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2018. Since then, a running back or wide receiver has been named OPOY in each season, with San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey claiming the honor last season after racking up over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns last season.
Of the top-4 favorites on the current board, McCaffrey is No. 2 at +750 ($100 bet wins $750), which is an implied probability of 11.76% that the three-time first-team All-Pro running back can go back-to-back.
In the top-10 on the board, McCaffrey is one of four running backs, joining New York’s Breece Hall (+1500), Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley (+1600) and Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson (+2000).
Tyreek Hill Leads Pack
With a recently re-signed quarterback in Miami, all signs point to another high-flying season in the Dolphins’ offense as wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the OPOY frontrunner at +700.
Hill battled injuries last season that cooled off a hot start that had the speedster on pace for over 2,000 receiving yards. The eight-time Pro-Bowler still led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) and tied for the league lead in touchdown catches (13) while totaling 119 receptions.
After Hill, Dallas standout CeeDee Lamb, the NFL’s reigning receptions leader (135), is No. 3 on the board at +900. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is seeking a contract extension and hasn’t practiced at training camp yet. The former Rookie of the Year and three-time Pro-Bowler is still No. 4 on the board at +1200.
Top-40 Board for Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill: +700
- Christian McCaffrey: +750
- CeeDee Lamb: +900
- Ja’Marr Chase: +1200
- Breece Hall: +1500
- Justin Jefferson: +1500
- Saquon Barkley: +1600
- Bijan Robinson: +2000
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2200
- Garrett Wilson: +2800
- Jonathan Taylor: +2800
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +2800
- Puka Nacua: +3000
- Kyren Williams: +3500
- A.J. Brown: +4000
- Josh Allen: +4500
- Joe Burrow: +4500
- Lamar Jackson: +4500
- Patrick Mahomes: +4500
- Jalen Hurts: +4500
- Anthony Richardson: +4500
- Drake London: +5000
- Derrick Henry: +5000
- Deebo Samuel: +5000
- Davante Adams: +5000
- Justin Herbert: +6000
- Dak Prescott: +6000
- Cooper Kupp: +6000
- Jordan Love: +6000
- Stefon Diggs: +6000
- DK Metcalf: +6000
- Caleb Williams: +6000
- De’Von Achane: +6000
- Kyler Murray: +6000
- Nico Collins: +6000
- CJ Stroud: +6500
- Raheem Mostert: +6500
- Rachaad White: +7000
- Trevor Lawrence: +7500
- Aaron Rodgers: +7500
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.