NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Following 2024 NFL Draft (Caleb Williams Favored for OROY)
By Reed Wallach
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone and its now time to look ahead to next season.
Rosters are finalized and roles are being established across the league, and we can get our first crack at projecting some of the best fits for each rookie. Of course, most will peg Caleb Williams as the rookie best suited to succeed, the No. 1 pick in last week's draft. The Bears franchise quarterback is the favorite to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, joined by No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze.
Williams is the established favorite to win Rookie of the Year. The Bears are set to be in the playoff mix this season with a budding defense that has plenty of offensive firepower now that Williams is in the fold. Odunze has a high upside as well, joined by D.J. Moore and former Chargers wideout Keenan Allan.
The No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will hope to surpass Williams in terms of Rookie of the Year honors. Last year's Heisman Trophy winner will look to outduel the 2022 winner Williams with a revamped offense in Washington as the Commanders adopt an 'air-raid' like system from new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
However, Marvin Harrison Jr. has shorter odds than Daniels. The No. 4 pick to the Cardinals is set to be an instant contributor at wide receiver with a healthy Kyler Murray passing the ball to him. He has the second shortest odds to win ROY.
The third pick of the draft was Drake Maye but has his work cut out for him relative to his peers at the top of the draft with the rebuilding Patriots. Either way, Maye is thought of as one of the most talented quarterback prospects to enter the league in recent memory, but the Patriots' lack of talent around him may make it a lean rookie year.
Maye has shorter odds than the No. 10 overall pick, J.J. McCarthy, who was viewed as a potential top-five pick but had a small slide on draft night but lands in a loaded offense that features Justin Jefferson.
The other two quarterbacks selected were Michael Penix Jr., who is a longshot despite being a top-10 pick because he will be backing up Kirk Cousins for the foreseeable future, and Bo Nix, who has the inside track to starting in Denver after being picked No. 12 overall.
There are plenty of other intriguing names littered across the Rookie of the Year odds, including Malik Nabers of the Giants who was picked No. 6, so let's get a first look at them.
2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
