NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Will it be a Wide Receiver or Quarterback?)

A look at the odds board for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, which has been won by a quarterback or wide receiver in five straight seasons. 

By Shelby Dermer

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to throw in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The Bears led 10-3 at halftime.
While Drake Maye’s Offensive Rookie of the Year odds (+1300) didn’t budge with the news that he’ll start the season as a backup, he’s just one of several quarterbacks hovering around the top of the odds board for the award. 

The award has gone to a quarterback or wide receiver in five straight seasons, with Saquon Barkley being the last running back to win it (2018). Here’s a quick look at the odds board with one week remaining until the season kicks off. 

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Caleb Williams the Clear-Cut Favorite 

Caleb Williams spent the entire final season of his collegiate career as the consensus No. 1 pick, so it’s not surprising he’s the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award - something no Chicago Bear has done since 2001 - at a measly +135 ($100 bet wins $135). 

That’s an implied probability of 42.55%, which, in the futures market, is extremely high, especially for an end-of-season award involving first-year players. 

Williams is walking into one of the best situations for a No. 1 pick in a long time. Remember, the Bears were 7-10 last season and had the top spot in the draft via a trade with Carolina. Williams has weapons around him, too, with the signing of Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift, plus a top-10 receiver in Rome Odunze. 

Still, it’s hard to see any value in that price, especially with the talented quarterbacks around Williams on the odds board. The No. 2 pick in the draft, Jayden Daniels is also the No. 2 favorite for the award at +500. 

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season at LSU and there are high hopes in Washington that he can lead the Commanders back to relevancy. Those odds could be a steal if Washington somehow were to be able to land Brandon Aiyuk to join Terry McLaurin, although it seems very unlikely. 

Bo Nix is fourth on the odds board at +1000. Nix can fall back on something Williams and Daniels do not have: an offensive-minded head coach. Matt Eberflus and Dan Quinn run the show in Chicago and Washington, respectively, while Sean Payton has been dialing up high-flying offenses since the turn of the century. 

Marvin Harrison Jr. Leads Receivers

With Kyler Murray back at 100%, the Cardinals should have a high-octane offense this season after drafting Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round in April. Harrison is the first wide receiver on the odds board at +650. 

The Cardinals should still have a below-average defense, one that ranked 31st in scoring last season, meaning Arizona will have to air it out on a weekly basis. That plays into the hands of Harrison, who is the clear No. 1 option in that offense as the highest-drafted receiver since Amari Cooper also went fourth overall in 2015. 

Malik Nabers is +1400 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, which is sixth on the board. Nabers immediately slides into a No. 1 role on the Giants’ offense, though his quarterback situation isn’t as favorable as Harrison since Daniel Jones has never thrown for more than 3,300 yards in a season. 

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Board

Here’s a look at the top-25 on the odds board for Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

  • Caleb Williams: +135
  • Jayden Daniels: +500
  • Marvin Harrison Jr.: +650
  • Bo Nix: +1000
  • Drake Maye: +1300
  • Malik Nabers: +1400
  • Xavier Worthy: +2200
  • Ladd McConkey: +3500
  • Keon Coleman: +3500
  • Brock Bowers: +5000
  • Brian Thomas Jr.: +5000
  • MarShawn Lloyd: +6000
  • Rome Odunze: +7000
  • Adonai Mitchell: +7500
  • Ricky Pearsall: +7500
  • Malachi Corley: +7500
  • Xavier Legette: +7500
  • Trey Benson: +7500
  • Jermaine Burton: +7500
  • Blake Corum: +7500
  • Ja’Lynn Polk: +10000
  • Michael Penix Jr.: +10000
  • Jonathon Brooks: +10000
  • Braelon Allen: +10000
  • Jaylen Wright: +10000

Odds update periodically and are subject to change.

