NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Will it be a Wide Receiver or Quarterback?)
While Drake Maye’s Offensive Rookie of the Year odds (+1300) didn’t budge with the news that he’ll start the season as a backup, he’s just one of several quarterbacks hovering around the top of the odds board for the award.
The award has gone to a quarterback or wide receiver in five straight seasons, with Saquon Barkley being the last running back to win it (2018). Here’s a quick look at the odds board with one week remaining until the season kicks off.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Caleb Williams the Clear-Cut Favorite
Caleb Williams spent the entire final season of his collegiate career as the consensus No. 1 pick, so it’s not surprising he’s the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award - something no Chicago Bear has done since 2001 - at a measly +135 ($100 bet wins $135).
That’s an implied probability of 42.55%, which, in the futures market, is extremely high, especially for an end-of-season award involving first-year players.
Williams is walking into one of the best situations for a No. 1 pick in a long time. Remember, the Bears were 7-10 last season and had the top spot in the draft via a trade with Carolina. Williams has weapons around him, too, with the signing of Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift, plus a top-10 receiver in Rome Odunze.
Still, it’s hard to see any value in that price, especially with the talented quarterbacks around Williams on the odds board. The No. 2 pick in the draft, Jayden Daniels is also the No. 2 favorite for the award at +500.
Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season at LSU and there are high hopes in Washington that he can lead the Commanders back to relevancy. Those odds could be a steal if Washington somehow were to be able to land Brandon Aiyuk to join Terry McLaurin, although it seems very unlikely.
Bo Nix is fourth on the odds board at +1000. Nix can fall back on something Williams and Daniels do not have: an offensive-minded head coach. Matt Eberflus and Dan Quinn run the show in Chicago and Washington, respectively, while Sean Payton has been dialing up high-flying offenses since the turn of the century.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Leads Receivers
With Kyler Murray back at 100%, the Cardinals should have a high-octane offense this season after drafting Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round in April. Harrison is the first wide receiver on the odds board at +650.
The Cardinals should still have a below-average defense, one that ranked 31st in scoring last season, meaning Arizona will have to air it out on a weekly basis. That plays into the hands of Harrison, who is the clear No. 1 option in that offense as the highest-drafted receiver since Amari Cooper also went fourth overall in 2015.
Malik Nabers is +1400 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, which is sixth on the board. Nabers immediately slides into a No. 1 role on the Giants’ offense, though his quarterback situation isn’t as favorable as Harrison since Daniel Jones has never thrown for more than 3,300 yards in a season.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Board
Here’s a look at the top-25 on the odds board for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
- Caleb Williams: +135
- Jayden Daniels: +500
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +650
- Bo Nix: +1000
- Drake Maye: +1300
- Malik Nabers: +1400
- Xavier Worthy: +2200
- Ladd McConkey: +3500
- Keon Coleman: +3500
- Brock Bowers: +5000
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +5000
- MarShawn Lloyd: +6000
- Rome Odunze: +7000
- Adonai Mitchell: +7500
- Ricky Pearsall: +7500
- Malachi Corley: +7500
- Xavier Legette: +7500
- Trey Benson: +7500
- Jermaine Burton: +7500
- Blake Corum: +7500
- Ja’Lynn Polk: +10000
- Michael Penix Jr.: +10000
- Jonathon Brooks: +10000
- Braelon Allen: +10000
- Jaylen Wright: +10000
