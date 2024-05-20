NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Power Rankings (Who Will Be the Best Rookie in 2024?)
The NFL Draft is in the books and now the 2024 rookie class has their homes. Caleb Williams, as we expected, was the No. 1 overall pick and is now the quarterback for the Chicago Bears.
Now that we know which teams each rookie will be playing for in the upcoming season, it's time for us to debate who's going to win Rookie of the Year. Is Williams the obvious pick? Is it one of the other quarterbacks? Is it a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr.?
In this article, I'm going to power rank who I think will be the top 10 offensive rookies in the 2024 NFL season, along with their betting odds to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
NFL Offensive Rookie Power Rankings
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
10) Drake Maye +2000
Quarterbacks always have a bit of an edge when it comes to winning an award like this, but Drake Maye has some things working against him this season. Not only is there a strong chance Jacoby Brissett is the Week 1 starter for the New England Patriots, but even when Maye does get in, he'll have very little help on the offensive side of the football.
His best offensive weapon is going to be Kendrick Bourne. Let's also remember the Patriots gave up 2.8 sacks per game last season. If Maye can have any level of success his rookie season, it's going to be ultra impressive based on his surrounding cast.
9) Bo Nix +2000
Bo Nix is in a similar position as Maye. There's a better chance he'll be the Week 1 starting in Denver compared to Maye in New England, but he also has a lack of real weapons he can play with. Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. will be his top wideouts, but he'll have to play behind an abysmal offensive line that allowed 3.1 sacks per game last season.
8) Keon Coleman +2500
Keon Coleman is entering a dream scenario for a rookie wide receiver. Not only will he be playing with one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, but there's a strong chance he immediately becomes a top two target with Stefon Diggs being traded to the Houston Texans this offseason.
If he lives up to his potential, the sky is the limit on his production in his rookie campaign.
7) Malik Nabers +1400
Malik Nabers was the clear No. 2 receiver in this year's draft, but he ended up in a less-than-ideal situation in New York. Sure, he will be a top two target, if not their primary receiver, but he doesn't have a great quarterback throwing him the ball.
Daniel Jones will be the Week 1 starter and no receiver has thrived for the Giants since he's been there. Maybe that'll change in 2024, but I'm not confident enough in that happening for me to want to bet on Nabers at 14-1.
6) J.J. McCarthy +1400
J.J. McCarthy will have plenty of weapons in Minnesota with the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, but the question of whether or not he'll be a Day 1 starter is what's going to keep me away from betting on him to be Rookie of the Year.
The Vikings also acquired Sam Darnold this offseason so there's a strong chance they give Darnold a shot at the beginning of the year to allow McCarthy to learn and grow behind him.
5) Ladd McConkey +3000
I think Ladd McConkey of the Chargers should have much better odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and in my opinion, he's the best value bet on the board. There's a strong chance he's their number one option at receiver this year after Quentin Johnston had a rough rookie campaign.
He has everything you'd want in a OROY candidate; playing time and an elite receiver throwing him the ball.
He's a fantastic bet at 30-1.
4) Xavier Worthy +2000
No receiver is going into a better situation than Xavier Worthy. He gets to play for the best quarterback in the NFL who has made average receivers look a lot better than they are throughout his career.
If there's one knock against his OROY chances it's that Rashee Rice and possibly Marquise Brown will see more targets at wide receiver. There's also Travis Kelce who will see a ton of targets once again.
3) Marvin Harrison Jr. +700
There's a reason there's a large gap between the top three players and the rest of the rookies in this class. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the clear best rookie receiver this year and now he gets to be the immediate No. 1 option in the passing game for a quarterback who has had success already in his career in Kyler Murray.
He has the best chance amongst all receivers to win this award.
2) Jayden Daniels +600
There's no question whether or not Jayden Daniels will be the Day 1 starter for the Washington Commanders. He's also going to have some solid options in his rookie season in Austin Ekeler, Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Zach Ertz.
The biggest red flag which may hurt his rookie resume is the fact he'll be playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in football. The Commanders gave up 3.8 sacks per game last season, the third most in the NFL.
1) Caleb Williams +150
I can't remember the last time, if ever, a quarterback selected at No. 1 overall was drafted into as good of a situation as Caleb Williams was with the Bears. His receiving room will consist of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and fellow rookie, Rome Odunze. He also should have a solid running game to support him with D'Andre Swift signing with the Bears this offseason.
There's no excuses if Williams doesn't produce in his first year as an NFL quarterback therefore he's deserving of being a significant favorite to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
