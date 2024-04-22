NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Caleb Williams Set as Favorite Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Oddsmakers have high hopes for the projected No. 1 overall pick in this week’s draft.
The Chicago Bears have never been synonymous with great quarterback play as one of two franchises in NFL history to not have a 4,000-yard passer. However, that could change in just a matter of days.
Chicago is projected to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s NFL Draft. Williams, the 2022 winner of the Heisman Trophy Award, is already getting love in the futures market as the quarterback who could change Chicago’s fortunes.
Caleb Williams Set as Favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Williams is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024-25 season at +350 ($100 bet wins $350). Those odds carry an implied probability of 22.22% that Williams will take home the award.
This year’s draft is loaded with potential franchise-changing quarterbacks projected to go in the first round. After Williams, though, the next closest quarterback on the odds board for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels at +1200. A trio of talented pass-catchers follow Williams in the odds with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+600), LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (+700) and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (+1000) rounding out the top-4.
Does history favor Williams for OROY?
While the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award hasn’t gone to a non-quarterback since Adrian Peterson in 2012, the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award has seen some mixed results. Over the last two decades, a quarterback has been named the Offensive Rookie of the Year 10 times. Most recently, Houston’s C.J. Stroud led the Texans on a hot streak to win the AFC South last season and took home OROY honors.
Of the 10 signal-callers to win the award, three were the No. 1 overall pick: Arizona’s Kyler Murray (2019), Carolina’s Cam Newton (2011) and St. Louis’ Sam Bradford (2010).
