NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Divisional Round (49ers Set Up Nicely in NFC)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds entering the divisional round of the playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The latest Super Bowl odds have seen a ton of shake up after three upsets occured on NFL Wild Card Weekened, including the No. 2-seeded Dallas Cowboys falling to the Green Bay Packers.
With Dallas, Philly and Cleveland all out of the postseason picture, oddsmakers truly think this is a five-team race for the Super Bowl, with the San Francisco 49ers as a heavy frontrunner.
The NFC could not have set up better for Kyle Shanahan's club, as the team will take on Green Bay in the divisional round and only has the Lions remainin as a team with shorter than +2500 odds in the conference.
In the AFC, the top four seeds remain, with another Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen classic awaiting in the divisional round. Can the Baltimore Ravens hold off CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans to face the winner?
Things are certainly crowded in the AFC, and it makes for an interesting week in our NFL Power Rankings:
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Playoff Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Baltimore Ravens (+290)
I have to keep Baltimore in the top spot since it was the best team in the NFL in the regular season, but the team's path to the Super Bowl is going to be tough. With the AFC's top teams taking care of busines on Wild Card Weekend, Baltimore isn't going to have a free pass to the Super Bowl.
2. San Francisco 49ers (+175)
The NFC is San Francisco's for the taking. Dallas and Philly -- the two top threats according to the odds entering the playoffs -- are both eliminated, giving Brock Purdy and company a pretty clear path to the Super Bowl. At +175 odds, the 49ers don't have a ton of value, but they should at least make the NFC title game.
3. Buffalo Bills (+500)
Buffalo handled business on Wild Card Weekend, setting up another playoff rematch with the Chiefs. Is this finally the year that Josh Allen gets over the hump?
4. Kansas City Chiefs (+700)
Kansas City is only No. 4 on this list because it has to travel to Buffalo in the divisional round, but the Chiefs looked the part of defending champions last week, dominating Miami to advance.
5. Detroit Lions (+900)
The Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round, and they are coming off a hard-fought win over the Rams. Detroit has shorter than +1000 odds, but the team is a distant second in the NFC behind San Francisco.
6. Houston Texans (+2800)
Houston may be a little undervalued here after a statement performance at home against Cleveland. Going on the road against Baltimore will be tough, but I think this Texans team shoul have better odds than the next two teams...
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500)
Baker Mayfield won his second playoff game of his career, setting up a road date with Detroit in the divisional round. The Bucs have closed this season strong, but oddsmakers aren't sold on them winning this week.
8. Green Bay Packers (+2500)
Green Bay pulled off the upset of the week, but the team faces a daunting task against San Francisco in Santa Clara on Saturday. Oddsmakers aren't giving the Pack much of a chance to advance.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.