NFL Power Rankings Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft (Who Has Most to Gain in Draft?)
Breaking down the NFL Power Rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, with several teams looking to change their fortunes.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NFL Draft is just days away, and several teams are looking to change their fortunes by finding the right fit for their franchise in the draft.
There are teams like the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and others who will be in the market for a quarterback, but they aren't as high in the odds to win the Super Bowl next season.
Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and others are looking to fill some holes on their roster to remain contenders, but their first-round picks may not be as heavily talked about on Thursday.
With the draft approaching, the futures market could alter depending upon what happens. So, this is a chance to get in on the odds to win the Super Bowl before they change -- if you feel like a team has value.
Super Bowl Odds for Every Team in 2024 Season
Here's a look at our offseason NFL Power Rankings before the draft:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
Does Kansas City take another wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes? The team is favored to do so, especially with Rashee Rice in legal trouble. KC has been hit or miss on skill players in the draft, so it would love to hit big this season.
2. San Francisco 49ers (+550)
San Francisco is loaded just about everywhere, but the team could land an impact player in the draft to further bolster its standings as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+950)
Where does Baltimore look? The team was ravaged on defense in the offseason through free agency, so it could look to replace players like Patrick Queen or Geno Stone early on in the draft.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (+1300)
The Bengals are massive winners this offseason with Tee Higgins returning to the team, so they could bolster the offensive line around Joe Burrow to make one last run with this core.
5. Detroit Lions (+1300)
Detroit is set up well for the future, but the team may want to add more to its defense after falling short in the playoffs in the 2023 season.
6. Buffalo Bills (+1300)
Take a WEAPON. The Bills have to grab a receiver after trading away Stefon Diggs and letting Gabe Davis walk, but will that be enough for Josh Allen?
7. Dallas Cowboys (+1500)
Where does Dallas look? The team could use a running back, but taking one in the first round would be a bit of a reach. The team is expected to be one of the best in the NFC entering the draft.
8. Houston Texans (+1600)
Houston is skyrocketing up the odds board after acquiring Stefon Diggs, but it traded away its first-round pick last season to draft Will Anderson. Still, Houston is in a great spot to make a leap in the AFC.
9. Philadelphia Eagles (+1600)
The Eagles are favored to add an offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft after losing Jason Kelce in the offseason to retirement. The Eagles are still well-positioned in the NFC.
10. Green Bay Packers (+1900)
Green Bay could make a major leap in the 2024 season under Jordan Love, but the team does have some holes on the offensive line it could patch in the draft.
11. Atlanta Falcons (+2400)
How do the Falcons decide to build around new quarterback Kirk Cousins? Atlanta has the weapons at skill spots, but an edge rusher would make this defense even better in 2024.
12. Los Angeles Rams (+3200)
An Aaron Donald replacement should be one of the top priorities for the Rams, who haven't made a first-round pick in years.
13. New York Jets (+2700)
Do the Jets go out and get another weapon for Aaron Rodgers? Tight end prospect Brock Bowers has been projected to New York in some of the latest odds.
14. Miami Dolphins (+2300)
Miami needs to rebuild a defense that lost Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel and Brandon Jones this offseason. Plus, the team has a hole on the offensive line after Robert Hunt departed in free agency.
15. Cleveland Browns (+4000)
Cleveland may not need a massive draft to compete in 2024, as the team fought through QB uncertainty all season in 2023 to still make the playoffs.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4500)
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars collapsed in 2023, and the team may look to replace Calvin Ridley (signed in Tennessee) in the draft this offseason.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)
Pittsburgh is undoubtedly in a better spot at the quarterback position with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but where will it go in the draft? Oddsmakers have the Steelers as massive favorites to draft an offensive lineman.
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5500)
Tampa Bay could use some help on defense after moving on from Carlton Davis and Shaq Barrett as it looks to defend the NFC South crown.
19. Los Angeles Chargers (+5000)
The Chargers are primed to get an elite weapon for Justin Herbert in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft after moving on from Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason.
20. Indianapolis Colts (+5000)
With Anthony Richardson entering his second NFL season, oddsmakers project that the Colts will draft a cornerback in the first round of this draft.
21. Chicago Bears (+4500)
Caleb Williams is going to be the Bears' new franchise quarterback. Can he finally bring stability to the franchise?
22. Seattle Seahawks (+7500)
Seattle is expected to bolster the offensive line (-155 to take one) in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
23. New Orleans Saints (+8500)
New Orleans is running things back with Derk Carr, so adding a weapon or protection for him in the draft should be a top priority.
24. Las Vegas Raiders (+8000)
Minshew Mania is now in Las Vegas, but the Raiders are favored to take quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft.
25. Minnesota Vikings (+8500)
The Vikings have been heavily linked to JJ McCarthy, and all signs point to them trading up for a quarterback in this year's draft.
26. Arizona Cardinals (+10000)
Kyler Murray needs some help on the outside after the Cardinals let Hollywood Brown walk this offseason, and Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the perfect fit.
27. Tennessee Titans (+13000)
Will Levis is entering his second NFL season, and Tennessee is expected to give him more protection by taking an offensive lineman in the top 10.
28. Washington Commanders (+15000)
Who will be the pick at No. 2? Jayden Daniels was the likely choice for weeks for Washington, but things aren't set in stone just days before the draft.
29. New York Giants (+10000)
I'm worried about New York, which still has a quarterback dilemma, in this draft. Do the Giants run it back with Daniel Jones or will they reach for a QB?
30. New England Patriots (+18000)
At No. 3, the Patriots could draft a quarterback or trade back, and they are certainly a team that could be active with Minnesota, Denver and others potentially looking to move up.
31. Denver Broncos (+15000)
Does Sean Payton force his team to move up for a quarterback? Right now, oddsmakers project Denver to pick Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft.
32. Carolina Panthers (+30000)
Carolina had the worst record in the NFL last season, but it doesn't have a first-round pick due to the Bryce Young trade. Less than ideal.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
